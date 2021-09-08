the trend of contrasts »Estetica.it

It has the charm of the nineties, but all the grit of current events. Skunk hair is the trend that does not allow compromises, only for strong-colored personalities.

The quote is that of the nineties, when there were the Spice Girls or Gwen Stefani, do you remember? But it leaves very little room for nostalgia: it skunk hair is the color trend with strong contrasts that today finds fertile ground in tiktokers, but not only. Initially worn by Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish as an avant garde style, today it is a big hit on social media thanks to the success of the film Cruella with an irresistible black and white Emma Stone.

As reflected by Marco Todaro – hairstylist owner of Casa Arpège in Turin as well as author of the homonymous method and creator, in partnership with Emsibeth, of the brand Arpège Opera – “this style has spread since before the presentation of the film Cruella, I like to think exactly the opposite: that it was not born as a consequence of the film, but rather from a new generation of social networks that stimulates and inspires new trends”.

But exactly what does skunk hair consist of, which takes its name from the skunk (in English, in fact, skunk)? “It is characterized by a clear, sharp and expressive contrast”Explains Marco. “Always made either on vertical lines or on horizontal lines, essential elements in managing the visual balance of this trend. It can be accomplished on opposite colors in terms of height of tone (light-dark) and chromatic quality (cold-warm), but in some cases a harmochronic matching (e.g. yellow-orange, blue-green, purple-red).

Challenging but impactful

Certainly a challenging trend, skunk hair “has nothing to do with the morphological or aesthetic traits of the wearer, rather with personality. Certainly, the longer the hair, the more the impact will be evident and appreciable because there will be more material to exhibit ”comments Marco.

From a technical point of view “it is essential to identify excellent geometric divisions, sharp and precise. It requires a versatile base based on the result you want to achieve. Considering that the very young tend to desire this style, one cannot ignore the work of a professional who, first of all, can carry out a correct diagnosis in order not to incur risks for the health of the hair. And then, it is equally fundamental to have good quality products to be combined with visits with an adequate frequency in the salon, otherwise the risk of appearing unkempt “.

Yes, because for a state of the art skunk hair maintenance is just as important as execution, Todaro’s advice to make it stand out at its best is simple but rigorous: “keep the colors well defined, avoiding intertwining”.

A celebrity look

All crazy for skunk hair, which is not only popular among the very young social networks but is also worn by celebs, from the great return of Gwen Stefani, passing from Dua Lipa, to our local Roberta Zacchero, who explains directly from Casa Arpége “I chose this look because it represents the development of my internal ‘revolution’. I have a very radical personality, for me everything is either black or white, even in the hair! “