The trend of summer 2022 that obsesses Blake Lively

Blake Lively You have already chosen your favorite print from the spring summer 2022 trends. Every year, when the summer season arrives, some of them return to our wardrobes. prints that have an imperishable look like paintings ginghamthe flowers waves fruits. All of them a summer classic that we see non-stop in the street stylethe catwalks and looks of our celebrities favourites.

Neither flowers nor squares, the actress this year opts for the cherry print to give a fun touch to her summer. She has shown it on two different occasions and with two looks that have nothing to do with each other. The first is about a black dress, with straps and with small drawings of cherries, summer fashion fruit – in all its versions – that Blake Lively wore during a match with Ryan Reynolds.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com

The second, days apart, is pure summer inspiration. To support her friend Taylor Swift at the Tribeca Festival – the singer presented her short film of All Too Well with Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien–, Blake chose a white Ibizan dress that she combined with sand-colored studded heels and a matching bag. However, in this look so simple that he chose the woman who played Serena van der Woodsen, We are struck by her necklace in which hangs –oh, surprise– a cherry. When the river sounds…

Forget the flowers and the pictures gingham, this summer, bet on cherries as one of the greatest style icons of our times does. Here are some ideas with which you can start in the world of cherries.

Dress with embroidered cherries, Zara H&M long-sleeved blouse with bow

Bershka cherry hair clip Fruit Necklace, from & Other Stories

Blazer with cherries, by Gucci Rosantica cherry bag €698 €418.80 net-à-porter