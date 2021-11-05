the trend of the crypto slows the growth of Square

About Jack Dorsey being one of the most ardent supporters of Bitcoin there is no doubt: engaged personally in trading and mining, he recently declared that cryptocurrency will be able to bring peace to the world and unite all the peoples of the planet. At the moment, the asset is limited to supporting the business of his firm. Not Twitter, the other, Square.

Square slows down if the BTC price remains stable

Proof of this is the document relating to the financial results of Q3 2021, which attributes to the business linked to BTC total revenues of 1.82 billion dollars, generated through the Cash App, with a gross profit of $ 42 million. There was a decrease compared to the first half of the year, when the absolute peak was reached in Q1 (3.51 billion in revenue, 75 million in profit) and in Q2 a first decrease was observed (2.72 billion in revenue, 55 million profit). This is the reason.

Compared to the second quarter of the year, Bitcoin-related revenues and profits decreased, mainly due to the relative price stability that affected the trading activity, compared to what happened in previous periods.

Nonetheless, the turnover of the company (not linked only to the crypto world) is growing if we compare it to that of twelve months ago, as evidenced by the image below that photographs the last five quarters left behind.

Square recently announced a maxi-acquisition, that of Afterpay, a reality founded in 2016 in Australia and active in the Fintech field with the provision of a Buy Now Pay Later type service for the payment by installments. The size of the check drawn from Dorsey is worth $ 29 billion.

At the time this article was written and published, the price of Bitcoin stands at $ 62,425 (source CoinDesk). The last few days have passed under the banner of substantial stability, after the predictable decline triggered following the new all-time record set on 20 October at $ 66,974.