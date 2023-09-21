The trend of the Roman Empire (easy explained)

Those who frequent social networks will have noticed: the Roman Empire has become a trend. But how (and why)? Apparently in the ranking of “dark” thoughts is at the top, at least for men, who apparently would think to ancient Romeat least for emperors and gladiators three times per week.

This was revealed by TikTok users who began posting videos in which they ask their male partners, friends, brothers and parents how often they stop at the thought of the Roman Empire or its fall. Some responded that they do it “every day.” Which obviously cannot fail to arouse curiosity (nor avoid becoming a social trend): to the point that views of this content are around one billion.

the roman empire is back in fashion

He Heterosexual men often think about the Roman Empire.. Rome was founded in 753 BC. C. and the Empire ended in 476 AD. C.: consequently, what we identify as the roman empire lasted longer 1200 years (between that of the West and the very different Eastern Roman Empire). The greatness of the empire, the customs, the legendary challenges between gladiators, the houses, the urban, commercial and social progress: of many trends we have witnessed In the history of social media, what has the Roman Empire in mind is among the most justified. Some enthusiasts, filmed in the videos, rightly ask “Why shouldn’t I Do you think about the Roman Empire? and others, who have been asked to explain why they remember those years, say “because they were beautiful.”

Also is true that to feed curiosity and myth and keep memories alive From something that happened more than a thousand years ago there are many super pop products: a replica of the coliseum It is present in the popular video game Minecraft and there are a total of fifty video games set in ancient Rome. Then there are the television series and movies: more than 120 in the history of cinema, of which we remember each and every one of them. Gladiator but why not also? SPQR – 2000 and ½ years agohe comedy with Christian De Sica and Massimo Boldi.









Some men and boys are also involving their friends and associates in the vortex of “obsession” with the Roman Empire: one user said that after asking to her husband if he thought about it too, he has it kept for 45 minutes sitting and listening to stories and anecdotes about ancient Rome to such an extent that she also began to think about it continuously.

Even some celebrities have joined the trend. Australian singer Firerose asked her boyfriend (and father of Miley Cyrus) Billy Ray Cyrus How many times a day do you think about the Roman Empire and answer “15 to 20,” specifying that Let us think in particular of the gladiators.. The actress and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lisa Rinna asked her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, the same question: “a couple of times a year,” she said.

an ancient trend

The trend may have caught on by the Swede Artur Hulu, known on social networks as “Caius Flavio”: he is a full-fledged recreator and publish comedy sketches in which he plays the role of a gladiator. The influencer (100 thousand followers) made the topic viral by first raising the question about how much we think about the empire a few weeks ago. “Ladies, many of you don’t realize how often men think about the Roman Empire.. Ask your husband/boyfriend/father/brother: you will be surprised by their answers!” he wrote in a post.

Some historians have pointed out that the Roman Empire It’s not just a “male” issue.“although the trend might suggest otherwise. male of emperors and the exaltation of strength male Of gladiators, the male inclination to conquer territories through bloody wars and political intrigues are – it is true – of methods and practices recognized as masculinebut it doesn’t mean who you identify with women or non-binary people We cannot be intrigued by military strategies or the art of conspiracy, both in politics and in society. Besides women in ancient rome They had many freedoms, a lot of “power”, including political power, and the exaltation of masculinity that we see today in films or series is a contemporary reinterpretation. In those days there was full inclusion of everyone. gender identityas well as any sexual orientationIn fact, there was no discrimination based on gender, identity or orientation.

Ok, but what do women think about?

As can be seen on social networks, women spend the same time as men thinking about the Roman Empire with their friends and when it comes to historical interests, women are passionate about the Victorian era, the witch hunt and the history of the Titanic (Pop products are also accomplices in these cases).

But not only that: an impressive number of women are passionate about true crime: Podcasts, TV shows, and books are a way to exorcise the fear of being kidnapped, abused, or killed.