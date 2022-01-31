The trend of thick eyebrows like Megan Fox and Chiara Ferragni

The eyebrows have the power to frame the look and define the face, for this reason it is essential to study the right proportions and understand which is the most suitable shape for our features. With an eye to beauty news 2022it is now clear that two polar opposite trends have emerged: on the one hand there is the return of 90s-style skinny brows as shown by Bella Hadid and Lila Grace Moss and on the other hand there is the dispassionate love for thick and full eyebrows like those of Megan Fox and Chiara Ferragni. The actress of Transformers and the most famous digital entrepreneur in Italy are the last two celebs to have succumbed to the charm of a pair of thick and ultra magnetic eyebrows, but the real question is only one: about make-up or microblading?

From Megan Fox to Chiara Ferragni, thick eyebrows are the beauty novelty of 2022

One of the reasons why they are so loved is certainly to be found in the ability to instantly enlarge the eye and give harmony to the face, Mara Sattei knows well that thick eyebrows have made them her distinctive feature as well as Cara Delevingne and Lily Collins. Hypnotic, magnetic, super defined, Megan Fox and Chiara Ferragni join the long list of women who appreciated the return of the more natural trend of thick eyebrows and showed the new look to the world on Instagram. In the company of her future husband and on holiday on Lake Como, Megan Fox looks radiant with thick and perfectly combed (or should we say made up?) Eyebrows, decidedly thicker and of a more intense color than those shown a few weeks earlier during the Milan fashion show of Dolce & Gabbana.

Chiara Ferragni’s thick eyebrows give a new look to the face

While we reflect on whether in Megan Fox’s case it is thanks to microblading or a dye, here is Chiara Ferragni directly from the week of the Parisian Haute Couture steals the whole scene on herself thanks to the shots that portray her with her new thick, well combed eyebrows. and definitely darker. Between those who appreciate the change of look and those who do not seem to be convinced of it, we cannot help but notice how much Chiara’s eyebrows go to create a whole with the (naturally) darker root of her hair.

With a fine-toothed comb, the hairs were brought up and fixed with a gel with a glossy finish, attracting every look and making the eyebrows the absolute protagonists of the face. We do not yet know which treatment transformed Chiara’s gaze, however it can be hypothesized that such a deliberately marked shape and a decidedly intense color could be due to a henna coloring treatment or microblading, the semi-permanent technique that creates fullness and adds color to the brows. The last hypothesis would be to have simply studied a specific make-up, embellished with graphic tricks and pop colors, to intensify Chiara’s blue eyes through the contrast with the dark eyebrows.

