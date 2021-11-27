The trendiest hair color of autumn winter 2021 is red: the shades to try

Fall / winter 2021 hair is red: from copper to Titian red to bright and vibrant shades of amaranth red. Here are all the shades for winter hair.

Copper, Titian red and amaranth: shades of red they are the most popular hair color for autumn 2021-2022 to dye both blonde hair that want to change their look like Christina Aguilera did or to revive a brown. From the most delicate and enveloping reds to bright shades, red is undoubtedly the hair color of autumn winter. Discover in the gallery all the looks to copy and the head shots of the stars who have chosen to switch to red.

The shades of red for the hair of autumn winter 2021 – 2022

The trendiest hair color of autumn winter 2021 is red in various shades, from the softest to the most whimsical and flashy ones. You go by warm and coppery tones that embellish the dark hair to the copper hair for those who love the shades of bronze, reaching up to titian red, mahogany and bright and vibrant red in perfect style Jessica Rabbit. Colors that certainly do not go unnoticed and that are particularly good for warm and amber complexions, both on long and flowing hair and on shorter and saucy cuts. Cooler complexions with lunar skin can instead opt for a more purplish, cooler shade of red.

The stars who have gone red

In recent times there are several stars who have chosen to switch to red, some through temporary wigs and those through a real color. Gigi Hadid for example he chose to focus on a coppery red, initially charged and vibrant which gradually became lighter and coppery. The brightest red to copy for autumn winter 2021 is that of Amber Heard, a lively shade that led her to abandon blonde for a short time. Also Christina Aguilera she chose to take a break from blonde by sporting a bright copper color for the video clip of her song “Pa Mis Muchachas” which featured her eyes. Discover in the gallery all the stars who have switched to red and the shades to try for autumn / winter 2021 hair!