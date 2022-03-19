The trending face tattoos chosen by celebrities

The tattoos at face They are trend among the famous Little by little they are venturing into new places of fashion and from words, to drawings and symbols are a reason to adorn the face in an indelible way.

Mood: tattooed

Extreme fashion, tumbero look or addiction. This is how wearing a tattoo on the face is seen for now, one of the places that indelible ink did not reach until a few years ago.

However, for some time now it is trend among celebrities to tattoo new areas of the body as he did Kendall Jenner, one of the minors of the Kardashian-Jenner celebrity media clan. The businesswoman, model and television figure tattooed the inside of her lower lip.

Eccentricities?

Beyond some celebrities who fill their skin with tattoos and they already have it out of habit, some others are venturing into this fashion with some detail or word that denotes personality, state of mind or motto.

Let’s review some cases.

Post Malone and his multiple tattoos. Source. The country.

A delicate detail on the face: Justin Bieber and Presley Gerber

Among men, fashion tattoo at face it’s fury In fact, the pioneer is Mike Tysonthe former boxing champion, with his tribal tattooed on his left eye as a mark that identifies him.

Mike Tyson’s tribal. Source. The country.

Considered a benchmark for the youngest, the son of Cindy Crawford, the model Presley Gerber He ventured into this art that expresses sentiment and mottos with the phrase on the cheek, under the right eye, which reads: “Misunderstood” (Misunderstood). Without a doubt, that’s how she feels.

Justin Bieber chose a tattoo at face more discreet but very powerful: the word Grace (Grace) on one of his eyebrows. The typeface he chose for the tattooed inscription is fine and delicate, as is its size. However, the musician did not clarify too much about the meaning of this tattoo “I do not want to say more than I have to until I know what I mean”, he declared shrouded in mystery.

The model son of model CindyCrawford wears an inscription on his left cheek, as well as the neck and finger adorned with indelible ink. Source. People.

Cara Delevingne: the tattoo like a jewel

In the case of the British supermodel and actress, the tattoos are known and even analyzed on the websites of fans who follow her every move.

On her face, Cara Delevingne has a diamond tattooed inside her right ear and outside that same ear, she had four stars tattooed that make up the constellation of the Southern Cross. The drawing arose from a trip that the lace made to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where she could fall in love with so much observing that conjunction of stars from the Rio de Janeiro sky.

In social networks you have to look very well to notice them, since if you slightly turn your profile to the camera they are not visible.

Justin Bieber and his mysterious inscribed eyebrow that he has not yet explained to the media. Source. The country

Kendall Jenner: hidden tattoo

In the 90s it was fashionable to get tattoos near the genitals or buttocks so that revealing the tattoos was an intimate act. The symbols usually have deep meanings and therefore, the mystery that invites the game, the question and finally, the exhibition of the drawing, mandala or initial.

In the case of Kendall, the American model and celebrity, this trend went one level further. The young woman chose to tattoo an onomatopoeia on the inside of her lip: “meow”.

Will you be sorry? She herself confessed that she had done it drunk, and that she was not thinking clearly when she decided to mark her body. The meaning of tattoo It is simply “the first thing that came to mind”, as he confessed to Ellen DeGeneres on his show.

Candelaria Tinelli and her spider tattoo. Source. Instagram @candetinelli

Tattoos on the face as a registered trademark: the case of some celebrities

Candelaria Tinelli, daughter of the famous television host and businessman Marcelo Tinelli, has a completely tattooed body, and her face in particular. With special dedication to the neck and ears, the young woman adds all kinds of designs to her physiognomy and her latest acquisition is a spider on the side of her forehead.

Another celebrity who uses the tattoos almost like an identity mark is the musician Post Malone. The singer has everything from Playboy bunnies tattooed on his face to a sword and an “Always”. But it seems he always has something to add. Will they stop?

And you, what do you think of this? trend among the famous get tattooed the face?