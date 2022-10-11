The trending haircuts of 2023

From the versioned bob to the medium length, which triumphs in style, we love them the trends in haircuts for 2023. Seventies and nineties airs and a lot, a lot of bangs, is what we have seen on the catwalks for this coming year. If you are looking for something elegant and stylish, the ‘midi’ mane is going to be your best choice. If you are crafty when it comes to fixing your hair or looking for something “cool”, short hair in all its versions will be one of the great protagonists in 2023.

In the coming year you will see many haircuts that will catch your eye, many of them variations on the three big trends that continue: medium hair, short hair (the pixie, the shag or the daring mullet will be a trend) and XL hair with bangs

These are the seven haircuts that we are going to see the most in 2023.

French Bob

It is a variation of the classic bob. As Maria Baras, artistic director of Cheska, tells us, “It is a cut at the height of the jaw, at the chin, a very stylish straight midi hair”. As María says, we are going to see it linear and pure without layers, or personalized with linear bangs. A variant of this cut is the cheekbone mini bob, “with a renewed 20s air”, says María, “a cut with a lot of design”. A celebrity that we love with this look? Naomi Watts, who just cut it to her chin, “a super linear and pure French bob”, says María. “Frenchified midi hair at jaw height is still a trend in 2023,” confirms Quique Sánchez, creative director of Espacio Q 01, which has just opened its second salon in Madrid (San Vicente Ferrer, 46). “At Espacio Q 01 we bet on wearing them without bangs and without layers, with fuller cuts but giving movement to the area of the ends to avoid excessively straight lines”, says Quique.

XL manes with bangs

As María Baras tells us, “long hair is worn with layers, with slightly seventies bangs like the one we did to Sara Carbonero in Cheska. As María says, “Sara’s hair is a great example of how to renew your hair in autumn-winter while keeping it long”. As this expert clarifies, it is not an XXL length, “even they are worn a little shorter, at chest height, but with layers that give them more body”. “We have seen these long hair in international fashion shows with super shiny hairstyles and with front layers like Kate Middleton, not as hippie as Sara Carbonero’s,” says María. “Smooth and polished layers go a long way,” she adds. To give a little air to the cut and frame the face, both open and long bangs are worn. seventies type (like Sara’s), like super marked and linear, which are more worn with medium hair. “In 2023 at Espacio Q 01 we bet on a return to the 90s, with long hair at chest height with parades at jaw heighta cut that provides a lot of movement”, says Quique Sánchez.

Clavicut

This mid-length hair, right at the collarbones (hence the name, ‘clavicut’), is surely the star cut in 2023. Ideal to renew XL hair or to leave behind a bob that we have already tired of. “Actress Ana de Armas just had it done and it looks spectacular on her,” says María Baras. As they say from Cabello Experience, “neither long nor short, the clavicut is the ideal cut for those who want to give a new look to their look but without drastic changes”. As these experts underline, “the collarbone length hair is perfect for autumn, because it allows you to straighten the hair but without giving up the length of the hair.” It is a minimalist style, which is achieved based on straight lines and movement. In addition to being a total trend, it is very flattering and easy to comb. “It is very versatile and looks great with a polished finish and mirror shine, as well as with more defined or casual waves. The part can be placed in the center, to further define the contours, or on the side, to add volume.”, they say from Cabello Experience.

Short hair

Short bob, pixie, shag, boyish… As the experts at Cabello Experience say, “lShort haircuts arrive in 2023 to make their grand entrance”. We love Emma Watson’s short hair in the Prada campaign, “she cut it super boyish,” says María Baras. “This is an ideal cut for those who want a change and take more risks with her look”, says Quique Sánchez. Emma Watson’s cut, as the creative director of Espacio Q 01 explains, “presents a small disconnection in the sideburns area, taking them slightly longer; It is a cut that is made entirely with scissors to achieve that unstructured effect”. Among the ‘short cut’ cuts you have many options: the ‘short bob’the shorter version of the bob; to the garçon; ‘pixies’ with bangs or ‘pixie’ paraded; ‘bowlcut’ or bowl cut. And if you dare, the ‘buzz cut’ a la Sinéad O’Connor returns with force, a statement of power, freedom and style. “We will see this risky cut especially in younger women, who are not afraid to leave their comfort zone,” they say from Cabello Experience. “The ‘buzz cut’ is a transgressive cut, the shaved one, which is making a comeback. Can also be worn longer with a tousled finish. Extreme colors flatter you and can serve to soften and make you more feminine. Platinum, pink, ice blue, among others, are ideal”, says Charo García, from Ilitia Beauty & Science.

mullet

This cut, which we have seen so much in 2022, will not go away in 2023 but will be transformed. The mullet is ideal for those who dare with a more risky look. The key? In this new season the mullet will evolve towards longer hair and sideburns longer, with bangs and shaggy, very rock! We will also see it in pixies and in wavy and even curly hair. Ideal for those looking for a cut that doesn’t require much styling or drying, and for those who want to wear a cool look, like the actress Úrsula Corberówho dares with everything.

Bangs, the essential accessory

This fall, there is no doubt: fringes are the essential accessory for any look. We keep seeing them on social networks and on the street, because they are a clear example of how a small change can make a huge difference and completely revolutionize a hairstyle. “One of the most flattering styles is the ‘bottelneck bangs’which starts from a shorter and straight central stripe, which elongates towards the sides to perfectly frame the features. The baby bangs and blunt fringe, like the one worn by the Spanish actress Blanca Suarezit is perfect to achieve a more casual and groundbreaking effect”, they say from Cabello Experience.

frame-cut

layered cuts, applied to any type of hair, they are a total trend. “It is difficult to imagine any other hairstyle as flattering, feminine and versatile as the ‘frame cut’”, they say from Cabello Experience. “Layered cuts are perfect for subtle changes of look but that will give us a new air. And it is that, although shaping the front part of the hair is not a drastic change, it does make a big difference. And with a minimum of maintenance, because unlike regular bangs, face-framing layers grow out gradually and don’t require frequent salon appointments.” Layered cuts you’re going to see a lot of in 2023? The ‘lob frame cut’: “One of the trendiest and most popular hairstyles, the lob can sometimes seem front-heavy, especially if you have thick hair. Framing chin-length layers around the face will soften this hairstyle and accentuate its characteristics”, says Mª José Llata, director of Peluquería Llata ​​Carrera. Ideal if you have a round face. The blunt bob frame cut‘: “the framing layers as curtain fringes they are a perfect option to hide a larger forehead and draw attention to the cheekbones”, says Mª José Llata. ‘Long frame cut’: “Wear long hair weathered It’s one of the best ways to elevate the long hairstyle, especially by marking the layers around the face to lift your gaze and soften features,” says Llata. ‘Bang frame cut’: with long, choppy layers They start just above the chin. Ideal for oval, round and long faces, and for thick hair. ‘Bob frame cut’: spice up your bob cut adding, according to the expert’s advice, “soft layers around the face, to give a personal touch to the hairstyle, softening the elongated shapes and resulting in a very modern look.”