the trending movies that are sure to take your breath away

Thanks to the TUDUM event, Netflix was dominating social networks with all the premieres and new releases expected for this month and for those to come. The platform of the red giant is still one of the favorites for thousands of users, but the other streaming app that is giving people something to talk about is HBO MAX.

as we mentioned HBO MAX It is being one of the apps that users choose to hang out, and that is why you should not miss these productions that will undoubtedly leave you breathless. The content within this service is very varied and the quality of the productions gives a lot to talk about.

Read more: Netflix the crude film that steals all eyes and lasts 97 minutes

It is not new that the most commented within the service owned by Warner Bross is “The House of the Dragon” spin-off series of “Games of Thrones”, this story has the Targaryens as protagonists and every weekend there is a new episode. For those who never followed stories of dragons and wars, this is a very good production that you should see.



“The House of the Dragon” HBO MAX’s most watched series. Source: Instagram @houseofthedragonhbo

These are the two movies you must see this weekend yes or yes

The first tape is titled “the crimson peak” The director of this film is the talented Guillermo del Toro, and this story is set in the 19th century, where a young Edith marries Thomas, a wealthy young man with a lot of charm. The couple moves to the house of Thomas’s life, in the north of England, but when they arrive at the mansion, she will discover the darkest secrets of her husband, her sister and the property itself. On the other hand, Edith will realize that haunted houses are not just things from novels, but that she is inside one. This same one has the hair-raising performance of the trio: “Tom Hiddleston”, “Mia Wasikowska” and “Jessica Chastain”.

The second movie that we recommend is “Kimi: someone is listening”, This production is one of the most watched on HBO MAX, and follows Kravitz as a young woman who has agoraphobia, a disorder that manifests itself as a fear of public places, and mostly with crowds. The one who must overcome her fears is Ángela and for that she must discover evidence of a crime, and to do justice she must file a complaint.

Read more: First trailer released for: “The Last of Us” HBO series based on PlayStation video game

This film is characterized by being a thriller of intrigue and crime. If you like this type of movies, you should definitely watch it. What did you think of this selection? films for you? Have you seen or heard about them?