The trending sneakers of the season

When we cross the barrier from February to March, the month in which spring and good weather arrive, the aesthetic imaginary is filled with ballerinas and sandals in which we can enjoy the sensation of leaving the insteps and fingers free in the heat of the sun. But it is also time to think about the What else are we going to wear?, especially with the image of bare ankles in mind and the clear vocation of giving a casual and unexpected vibe to spring looks. And it is that, against all odds, the most significant element of the normcore current continues to reign, sometimes even above other more sophisticated options that have traditionally risen as paradigms of style, and have become essential to achieve that cool patina that any fashion lover always looks on purpose in their daily choices. In this way, sneakers embody the indisputable allies of fashion editors, influencers and industry insiderswhich each season are turning new models of sports shoes into a fetish, without forgetting those other classic models that by consensus are almost mandatory in the wardrobe.

From sporty styles that evoke the most recognizable attire of an aging parent, to throwback sneakers, it’s clear that you can never have enough sneakers to encompass all of those incredible street style looks, something that is greatly intensified when we see the celebrities on duty declining them with 0 effort in their day to day. In our daily research we have been locating models that are conquering us and they go straight to our wish list, so it has become necessary for us to collect the sneakers that are trending this 2022 in a special guide to which you can turn if you are thinking of renewing them or adding a new pair to your private collection. Our apologies, in advance, for generating more stylistic desires.

Adidas Samba

It seems that, judging by how they have been strategically positioning themselves in the looks of fashion prescribers lately, this original Adidas model (it was launched in 1950 and has been reissued ever since) is taking over of other important retro models like Converse or Vans.

Kaia Gerber, Dakota Johnson or Alexa Chung only confirm it, elevating another of the nineties aesthetics that refuses to leave the spotlight of fashion trends. In black or white suede, jeans, dresses, skirts and basic garments are infused with the vintage spirit of the Adidas Samba.

New Balance 990v5

What are those New Balance that are different from the emblematic ones of the sports brand and that exude a quite evident ‘dad’ aesthetic? Steve Jobs’ iconic gray model is taking over the social media feed the last few months, and also accompanied by some quite formal registers with suits, dress pants and dresses that we could never have imagined combining them with.

Only with slight aesthetic variations that manage to position them in the circuit of the most current aesthetics: those of the 990v5 model, with a thicker sole and more defined details.

autry action



Straight from the 80s comes this perfect sneaker for those who want to stand out from the crowd. Autry is a sports brand founded in Dallas (USA) quite popular in Yankee territory, but alternative enough to raise expectations among circuits looking for something exclusive with which to differentiate itself from the mainstream style.

In it remains the retro silhouette cut much like the Veja, in white with a few color variationsso the Autry Medallist effortlessly blends in with each and every one of the season’s looks.

Adidas Forum 84

They came as a surprise last year as the favorite of Danish influencers. Its hyper-comfortable aesthetic (designed for basketball players), both in high and low cane format, makes them really flattering to give the sporty retro touch and contrast to looks with leggings, leather pants or dresses in any print and cut.

jordan shoes

In the same aesthetic line, this cclassic basketball has sneaked into the streets of fashion weeks as one of the most cool sneakers, capable of being interpreted with a wide variety of registers, including the most formal apparently. Traditionally combining red and black, or green and yellow, now they surrender to pure white to focus all attention on the feet.

New Balance 550

The retro influence continues to surround the most fashionable models of the season, so mention must be made of the latest object of desire by insiders and famous stylish women such as Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk or Emily Ratajkowski: the 550 model by New Balance, designed for basketball courts and now a fetish accessory to give the perfect sporty finish to outfits with leggings, knit skirts, jeans and tailored cloth coats.

ASICS Gel Kayano

Although its profile is more technical, designed to cushion the tread when running, this Asics model has earned a deserved place in the street style of fashion weeks. This is probably the most comfortable design on the entire list, although it is no less likely to mix with urban outfits, what’s more, wearing them with all kinds of looks means putting that disruptive point so sought after in recent seasons.

converse all star

The incombustible All Star could not be missing from this compilation, such as versatile classic that goes with almost everything, however difficult an outfit may seem. If you want them to be even more versatile, in white you have the key, however, in black you get an even more intense vibe.

Nike Air Force 1

Both its high and low variation, this another Nike classic sees how fashion trends have brought it back to the fore, to be combined with really special garments, such as tailored coats, suits and dress pants. In white or in a fun color combination, they become the absolute protagonists of the outfit.

