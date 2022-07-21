the trending styles that most favor 40-year-old women – Metro Puerto Rico

The bob cut and its many variations returned with force this 2022 to the first places in the trends in terms of haircuts for women.

With their defined, elegant and timeless lines this style has captivated and won back fans for its flattering effects on the features and its adaptability to all types of faces.

In the case of 40-year-old women there is a wide variety of these that are currently in fashion and are more than flattering to frame the face.

Jessica Alba, Kim Kardashian and Eva Longoria are some of the famous over 40 who have worn this haircut hair with different lengths and proven its power to stylize the features.

If you are ready for a change and want to look as elegant as possible at this stage, then we present you seven variations fashionable bob ideal for women in the fourth decade of life:

long bob

Longoria, Kardashian and Penelope Cruz are some of the celebrities who have renewed their image betting on a long Bob, also know as ‘ lob’.

Such a shoulder-length haircut not only refines the features, but also it is very versatile because it can be collected, unlike other outfits derivatives of traditional bob .

It should be noted that the ‘lob’ It is also especially flattering for round and oval faces .

asymmetric bob

Rosamund Pike She is an inveterate lover of this cut that is part of her hallmark of identity. Among the styles of this with which she has experimented stands out the elegant and bold asymmetric bob .

The versatile and light split cut is perfect for women over 40 as It helps control volume, adds movement, rejuvenates the complexion and is super stylish.

The asymmetrical bob is also an ideal option for those who like to attract attention, as it is another of its effects. On the other hand, although it fits everyone, it has great benefits for round faces .

Short Bob with Straight Bangs

A foolproof way to do a short bob at the height of the most special jaw is to complement it with a fringe ; especially the straight ones.

Thanks to the lines created by the fringe, the face is perfectly framed and the physiognomy very stylized. This style can also be worn with natural hair and look very chic.

blunt bob

The blunt bob It has been sweeping since last year and how not if it is a very flattering short hair. Its about classic bob at chin level, but with blunt tips.

This cut provides considerable movement to the hair It is also very pleasant to wear, fresh and easy to comb. Of course, they all work well and can be styled with fringe or layers.

Jessica Alba She is one of the stars who has worn this cut that, due to its practicality and how beautiful it looks, is optimal at 40. The actress looked very distinguished and spectacular!

obverse of bob

Hopeless lover of the bob, kim kardashian He has also worn this cut in its straight version. The way in which he has combed it is the most suitable to highlight it: perfectly smooth.

When we style it this way, the result is an extremely conspicuous appearance and also beneficial for people who have fine hair.

Side Bang Bob

The bob with fringe that is combed to the side It is another of the ideal trend cuts at 40 for its powers and versatility.

An ideal way to wear it is casually, without a perfect bangs parting line and leaving the hair texture natural.

angled bob

victoria beckham and many celebrities aged 40 and over have signed up at some point to angular bob. And it is that this cut provides a modern and refined appearance ideal for this age.

Just like his brother the short bob this style is best worn with a perfect straightening that leaves hair silky and shiny to elevate sophistication.