the trends that will characterize the next trips

Many people have decided to leave for the holidays in this holiday season: some in the mountains, some in a hotel with a spa and some have taken refuge in a hot country, like the Maldives. But many travelers are looking forward to the brightest days of spring and summer of 2022 to enjoy the best holidays. Here’s a look at the 2022 holiday trends, in order to plan a perfect holiday accordingly.

Summer vacation 2022: people are looking for nature

Fortune magazine has collected a number of trend for 2022, including the back to nature. Outdoor holidays, surrounded by nature, are back in fashion – also because they were the only option – in 2020 when we still didn’t have vaccines available. Travelers have begun returning to urban centers, wanting more socialization, starting in the summer of 2021. But that renewed interest in the great outdoors has not yet disappeared and could become a new trend in 2022. Wyndham resorts near US national parks, for example, have registered a 71% increase in bookings. In addition, US citizens are looking for destinations near the sea like Cancun, Honolulu, as opposed to more chaotic cities like New York which for the first time in many years is not among the 10 most popular destinations.

Last minute bookings

There booking window for flights it’s shrinking from two years ago, according to the travel search engine Kayak. And this is particularly visible in international travel: flight searches within seven days increased by 50% as travelers become more and more flexible. Kayak also has a flexible cancellation filter that helps travelers determine which airlines and hotels allow reservations to be changed or canceled.

“We are seeing more people book at the last minute, especially for international travel, due to the unpredictability of COVID-19, which will likely continue into the first half of next year” he has declared Steve Hafner, CEO of Kayak, in Fortune.

Will home swap be among the 2022 holiday trends?

Photo credits: Grace Gagnon and Jules Knight on TikTok

We recently told you about the trend of TikTok inspired by the movie “Love does not go on vacation” with Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, where people get they swap houses to be able to spend different holidays than usual. But it looks like the trend is coming out of TikTok. The global home exchange platform Love Home Swap, which has homes in more than 110 countries, has seen an almost 300% increase in registrations last year, compared to 2019. The company says these types of stays help offset rising travel costs, saving members an average of $ 3,500 annually on accommodations via Love Home Swap.

“Not only does home swap give you access to an entire property, it often comes with additional benefits, whether you are using other people’s cars; children’s toys or even a gym membership and ski equipment. With 36% of our members traveling more than four times a year and 85% looking for new travel experiences, home swapping truly meets all expectations. We have found that it quickly becomes a lifestyle choice for our members, with the most popular destinations in the United States such as New York, California, Florida and Colorado “, he claims Celia Ready, CEO of Love Home Swap.

All-inclusive luxury

This type of holiday, which has already been a trend in recent years, will strengthen in 2022. I all-inclusive resort they have a reputation for being affordable and family-friendly, but that’s not all. The health situation has changed everything as the implemented measures are becoming pillars, such as mobile payments or simply pay all at once so as not to frequent the staff of the points of sale several times. Many hotel companies, such as Marriott and Hilton, are taking part in the continuing evolution of luxury all-inclusive.

“Travelers who love luxury hotels crave the all-inclusive right now as it provides guests with added security”, he said Brian Kelly, founder and CEO of The Points Guy, in Fortune. “Guests don’t have to risk exposing themselves outside the resort and they are quite sparse, which makes social distancing easier.”