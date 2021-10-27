The trendy Halloween 2021 costumes inspired by movie and music stars

Inspired by characters from the world of cinema and music or films and TV series that landed on the big one in 2021, here are the trendy disguises that, most likely, will not fail to animate this year’s Halloween evening.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky at the Met Gala

She, a huge black dress by Balenciaga, black cap coordinated with the dress with jewel decorations, he, instead, wrapped in a multicolor duvet (or rather, duvet) signed ERL, brand founded by Eli Russell Linnetz.

The particular outfits of the two celebrities have aroused the hilarity of many users on social networks who, through memes and tweets, were unleashed in finding references and similarities with realistic objects. An example? The round and colored “Captain Crunch” cereals, the colored candies of Candy Crush seem to compose the outfit of A $ AP Rocky, while Rihanna’s look seems to resemble a simple winter duvet.

Her dark and gloomy outfit and his colorful look form a combination of decadence and joy, a mix of darkness and joy that wonderfully lends itself to a couple’s disguise for Halloween 2021.

(Photo: Entertainment Tonight Youtube Channel)

Squid Game characters

A South Korean television series that landed on Netflix a few months ago, Squid Game seems to have captured the attention of a large and, above all, international audience.

And the characters of the deadly games have already become trendy: from the blue suits worn by the participants of the games to the red uniforms distinguished by circle, triangle and square masks of the guards, from the dark outfit of the Frontman to the animalistic and golden masks of the VIPs, every garment present in the TV series lends itself as a perfect disguise for Halloween 2021.

Emma Stone in Cruella

Film released in May of this year, “Cruella” tells the origins of the perfidious designer who was bewitched by the spotted fur of Dalmatian dogs. Impressive, however, are the outfits that the protagonist dresses up in the course of history, easy to emulate and re-propose in a Halloween way. Here is what must not be missing:

Red lipstick

Black walking stick with silver pommel

Black Venetian mask that covers only the eyes

Half white, half black wig

Red or black evening dress among those worn by the protagonist

(Photo: Disney IT)

Harley Queen in Suicide Squad chapter 2

Combat boots, short skirt, makeup, wig and baseball bat – we’re talking about Harley Queen, the famous flame of the Joker, back on screen with the sequel to Suicide Squad.

Despite having previously been a trendy disguise, Harley Queen’s extravagant look is a must for Halloween night 2021.

Wanda Maximoff of Wandavision

Three weeks after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Wanda Maximoff and Vision live an idyllic life in the quiet town of Westview, New Jersey, trying to keep their powers hidden. Going through various television eras and different styles, the two try to preserve their happiness and their love, but Vision soon realizes that what she is experiencing is an illusion and that Wanda is keeping the entire town under control. The heroine will eventually become the mythological Scarlet Witch, the most powerful witch in the world.

One of Wanda’s costumes, the vintage scarlet witch disguise, is particularly suitable for Halloween outfits: all you need is a cape, a dress, a helmet and a lipstick, all strictly red.