The trendy manicure, “mirror effect”, that Zendaya uses

The Oscars are an opportunity for great designers and stylists to set trends, which is why they choose actresses and actors to parade their dresses on the red carpet. In addition, the details are also very important such as the impeccable manicure mirror effect Zendaya which was also used by more colleagues.

The protagonist of “Euphoria” is one of the best dressed celebrities in Hollywood, even in 2021 she won the “Fashion Icon” award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). For this reason, every time she appears at a public event, all her eyes look for her to see what look she will surprise her with.

Every time Zendaya appears in public, we fashionistas give her an “X-ray” of her looks.

At the La Academia event, which was held last Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, Zendaya She chose a white crop top shirt and a long silver mermaid skirt by Valentino. This was reminiscent of the iconic look that Sharon Stone wore at the Oscars in 1998, but by Vera Wang.

Mirror effect nails can be worn in different colors. Pinterest photo.

The 25-year-old actress did not miss any details: she wore small earrings along with a matching necklace and bracelets on both arms. But what caught the most attention was the silver manicure, which generates a mirror effect, very popular among the youngest and ideal for a night as important as the Oscars.

All mirror effect nails are a yes this season.

“I loved that she is dressed by Valentino, she is part of the novel collioure of the carpets, always impeccable”, highlighted the Argentine designer Javier Saiach, while Benito Fernández added: “This dress seems tremendous to me, it seems to me the most modern and canchero . It seems divine, super canchero”. zendaya lwore a Valentino look.

You can also wear some mirror effect nails combined with other trends.

She was not the only one who chose this trend in the nails: Demi Singleton, the 15-year-old who played Serena Williams in the movie “King Richard” (2021), joined the nails mirror effect. This detail was combined with a lilac satin strapless dress adorned with matching crystals from the Miu Miu brand.

It should be remembered that Zendaya last year became the face of valentine for his new collection, in addition to being a muse for the Italian firm. For this reason, in almost all recent events she used dresses from the house, although she does not forget some of her favorite brands such as Vera Wang.

At the beginning of March, Valentino launched its Autumn/Winter 2022-2023 collection in Paris and showed that its dominant color will be pink peacock. Zendaya He once again flaunted his knowledge in fashion and went to the parade with a suit of that color with 3D flowers and some platforms playing games, with which he stole all the cameras.

And you, do you like to use mirror effect manicure?