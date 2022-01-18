The Trentino Amazon starts: a new challenge to revive the local economy put to the test by the pandemic – Economy

TRENTO. 2022 opens with the debut on the market of Indaco Instant, an e-commerce solution developed by the pool of companies that last spring had won the tender from the Autonomous Province of Trento for the creation of the Trentino online sales platform.

There Indigo Instant platform focuses on companies and their market objectives with the aim of distributing products and services with tools and methods capable of competing on the global market, respecting local culture and tradition.

Delta informatica, Trentino Cooperation Federation, Social It software consulting, Real Web, Trentino social Tank, Shair.Tech and Okkam are part of the initiative. Collaborations with the University of Trento and the Bruno Kessler Foundation. The companies participating in the initiative will soon set up a new company (NewCo).

Through which the phases of industrialization, marketing, after-sales assistance as well as all the contractual management for the enhancement of the project results will be structured, thus guaranteeing the development and sustainability of the business initiative. The fee was set at 69 euros per month and for the first companies there are no additional costs, such as preliminary studies, business and market analyzes.

“Selling online – underlines Alessandro Zorer, research and development director of Delta Informatica, parent company, with Trentino Federation of Cooperation – has never been easier and faster. For a relative fee, companies can focus on marketing their products and services. All technological aspects are managed externally by the pool of companies headed by Indaco “.

Comment on president of the Trentino Cooperation Roberto Simoni: “Our platform drastically breaks down the barriers to access the world of online sales, which so far have held back many companies, especially small and medium-sized companies. Now we can really talk about e-commerce for everyone”.

“We hope that initiatives such as Indaco can contribute to the revival of trade through innovative methods and technologies that aim at the consolidation and growth of the local economy and at favoring a rapprochement of consumers with the short supply chain”, affirms thecouncilor Achille Spinelli.