The Tres Cantos Fair Space starts with live music and activities for the young people of Tres Cantos

TRIP TO PARADISE ( DRAMA )

David and Georgia are a divorced couple who reluctantly have to get back together after a long time. The reason? Her daughter Lily has decided to get married in Bali with a young man she has met there and says he is the love of her life. Willing to make amends for the past and that their daughter does not experience the same thing that happened to them, Georgia and David will do everything possible to ruin that wedding.

THE SCHOOL OF FANTASTIC ANIMALS ( ANIMATION )

Ida has to move: far from her home, her school and -above all- far from her friends. She is having a hard time in her new class. One day, her teacher (Miss Cornfield) announces that soon every child in the class will have a magical animal. Ironically, she and fellow rookie Benni are the first to welcome her new classmates, who will become friends for life. Ida is assigned Rabbat the fox, Benni the turtle Henrietta. The magical animals can not only speak, but they all have their own character as well.

THE ORPHAN. FIRST MURDER ( HORROR )

Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape plan from an Estonian psychiatric facility and travels to America posing as the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But Leena’s new life as Esther comes with something she didn’t expect and she is pitted against a mother who will protect her family from her at any cost.

CAGE ( DRAMA )

Paula and her husband are returning from dinner with friends when they run into a girl walking alone on the road while driving. They decide to take her to the authorities, and as the weeks go by, they take an interest in her and are surprised to learn that no one has come to pick her up. For this reason, they take her into her house temporarily, also with the aim of saving her relationship. The situation is complicated, since the young woman is obsessed with a supposed monster that will punish her if she leaves a chalk square painted on the ground. After the strong bond that both create, Paula will enter dark paths to try to unravel the enigma of the little girl’s past.

THE TEST (COMEDY)

Film adaptation by Dani de la Orden of the play of the same name. The plot follows a group of people who must choose between getting 100,000 euros immediately or a million in 10 years.

I’M GOING TO HAVE A GOOD TIME (MUSIC)

In the late 1980s, David and Layla are in eighth year of EGB and they really like G-Men. They also really like each other, but since David is badly advised, all their romantic attempts are a failure. Despite everything, the two become inseparable and get into bigger and bigger trouble. 30 years later the friends have not seen each other again, but they have never forgotten each other. Layla is a film director and has won an Oscar. David’s life, on the other hand, has been more normal and neither he is famous nor has he won any prize. Layla returns to her hometown to receive a tribute and the two spend a week together. During those days they will realize that the children they were have not completely disappeared.

DRAGON BALL. SUPER HERO ( ANIMATION )

Sequel to Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Piccolo, emblematic character of the story created by Akira Toriyama, is the center of the action in this new film. On this occasion, the Red Ribbon Army – which Goku faced in the past – has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends.

TADEO JONES 3 THE EMERALD TABLE ( ANIMATION )

Third installment of the adventures of Tadeo Jones, a simple and friendly bricklayer with an adventurous and dreamy spirit, who ends up becoming an archaeologist by chance. Together with Tadeo Jones we will see his faithful companion, the archaeologist Sara Lavroff. Animated film for children and families, redirected by three-time Goya winner Enrique Gato.

BULLET TRAIN (ACTION)

Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is a down-on-his-luck assassin, determined to get on with his job quietly after too many missions have gotten out of hand in the past. In the final stretch of his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to pick up a suitcase on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans: Ladybug’s latest mission puts him in the path of several deadly assassins from around the world, all with connected but conflicting goals. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – this killer will have to face the most varied criminals on the planet with their own missions. And while all this is going on he must figure out how to get down. A film that mixes the ingenious dialogues of Quentin Tarantino or Guy Richie with the wild action of products like dead pool either Fast&Furious.

42 SECONDS (DRAMA)

Olympics 1992, Barcelona. The Spanish water polo team is not going through its best moment and they are about to compete with elite athletes from all over the world. They need a stroke of luck that will come in the form of a demanding coach, whose working techniques are more than questionable. In addition, the team breathes rivalry between two of its leaders: Manel Estiarte and Pedro García Aguado. However, thanks to the support of his followers, the teamwork and enthusiasm of an entire country will make all his hopes materialize in success.