THE TREVIGIANI CYCLIST UNION RETURNS TO ITS ORIGINS

A new project for the 2022 cycling season awaits theTreviso Cyclists Union, chaired by Ettore Renato Barzi, which has always been the flagship of the city of Treviso and of all its citizens and numerous enthusiasts: cycling is at home in the entire Treviso area, and two wheels are in the DNA of the Treviso people.

For this reason, the team restarts right from the heart of Treviso with a new adventure, through the direct management of the under 23 and elite team. The organizing machine is already at work for 2022 with great passion and excitement, with new ideas and collaborations that are developing in synergy, to arrive shortly at the presentation of the developed program.

“Pure energy”, the brand specializing in the production of sportswear, will be the main sponsor of the team and the second name of the team. Energiapura will dress our athletes with technical clothing made with recycled polyester fabrics, in total respect for the environment. Next season the “Green Project” continues with the company from Tezze sul Brenta, which will also express itself graphically on the team’s official uniforms through a fundamental element of our ecosystem: water. “Together for life”.

The training will consist of athletes of the under 23 elite category, and a qualified technical staff, all directed by Project Manager Luciano Marton with the collaboration of the Technical Manager Franco Lampugnani. The new agreement with the historic Milan brand has been confirmed Guerciotti, well known by lovers of two wheels, who will provide high quality bikes customized with the UC Trevigiani social colors to all our athletes.

Another important new entry for 2022 is the consultancy of Paolo Slongo (historical coach of Vincenzo Nibali and former cyclist who wore the UC Trevigiani jersey in the student and amateur categories) who will contribute his experience for the training and functional evaluation tests of our athletes.