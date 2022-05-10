The trial against Venezuelan journalist Roland Carreño began after a year and a half in detention

Roland Carreno

The trial against the Venezuelan journalist and opposition activist Roland Carrenowho is also a collaborator of the Voluntad Popular party founded by Leopoldo López, began this Monday after more than a year and a half detainedtheir lawyers reported.

The start of the trial was scheduled for May 2 but was postponed because, according to his defense, “the transfer did not take place” of the accused to the court where the first session was to be held.

Lawyer joel garciafor whom Carreño is a victim “of a procedural delay policy”, he said on his Twitter account that at 4:30 p.m. local time (20:30 GMT) it ended “the opening of an oral and public trial against the journalist” and that its continuation was scheduled for the next may 17th.

For her part, the lawyer Ana Eleanor Acosta assured journalists outside the Palace of Justice in Caracas that the arrest of Carreño “it was done against their rights”.

Carreño is also a collaborator of the Voluntad Popular party founded by Leopoldo López (EFE/Alberto Valdés)

“Due process was not followed, but, in addition, we have been denouncing throughout the course and all stages of the process that his judicial guarantees have been violated and that today he is facing trial without any type of evidence that links him to the facts with which will be judged”, he expressed.

In October 2020, Carreño was arrested “in flagrante delicto” when, allegedly, he was carrying weapons to “promote violent actions”, and he was charged with committing the crimes of financing of terrorism, conspiracy against the political form and illicit trafficking in weapons of war.

Later, his defense reported that he was also accused of “association to commit crimes”.

Last Tuesday, the National Association of Journalists (CNP) of Venezuela demanded, on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the release of Carreño.

(With information from EFE)

