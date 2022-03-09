The trial begins for the accusation of plagiarism of Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of you’

Is it possible that shape of you not be of Ed Sheeran? One of the most successful songs of the British singer is giving him a real headache and, after four years, the trial begins who will decide if Ed Sheeran plagiarized the song or not. For his part, the artist categorically denies the accusation.

The plaintiffs are the composers Sami Chokri and Ross O’Donoghue, who are fully convinced that the chorus of their song oh why was used by the British composer in his theme shape of you.

The musicians assure that their refrain “Oh why, oh why, oh why” is reproduced as is in the “Oh I…, Oh I…, Oh I…” of Sheeran’s theme.

“Ed Sheeran is a magpie”

The trial, which will last for three weeks, has started with a bang. The attorney for the prosecution has called “magpie” to Ed Sheeran, and this is just the beginning.

In the event that the prosecution wins the trial, it would not be the first time that Sheeran would have to add the names of other artists to the credits of this song, in the past he had to do it with the composers of Do not scrubfrom TLC.

If the trial ultimately rules in favor of the prosecution, not only Ed Sheeran’s reputation will be at stake, but many millions of pounds.