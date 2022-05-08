The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp follows a protocol so that they do not cross paths

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is, without a doubt, the most mediatic trial of recent times in Hollywood. The 36-year-old actress accuses the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean of mistreatment during the course of their relationship, which became official in 2013 and lasted until 2017. The trial, which has been underway for a few weeks, has established a protocol so that both protagonists do not cross each other at any time at the exit and entrance, and both the judges and the security team are responsible for this.

As the portal collects TMZ, a media outlet specializing in celebrities, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s arrivals and departures are arranged by court officials, who work with their security teams to stagger the time and make sure they don’t see each other. When the trial breaks for breakfast or rest, the two interpreters are taken to opposite ends of the courthouse. Both are escorted with agents in their own secure areas, away from the public and away from meeting again.

Hard moments in the trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Third parties

This Friday the trial faced its last day before a break of just over a week. On Monday, May 16, Amber Heard will return to the stand for more questions from her attorney, Elaine Bredehoft, and then cross-examination. The conclusions of the two parties and the arguments will take place on Friday, May 27, and that is when the jury will begin to make its decisions on the case.

The hardest moment of the trial took place this past Thursday, when Amber Heard tearfully assured that in 2015, during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean in Australia, Depp first threatened to cut her neck with a bottle and then penetrated her with the said object. The statements of the actress opened a great debate in networks.





read also

The vanguard

According to Heard’s statement, the two were arguing over the actor’s drinking problems and he confronted her. “He was yelling at me and saying that I had ruined his life: ‘I fucking hate you. You’ve ruined my fucking life,’ he told me. I look into his eyes, and I don’t see him anymore. It wasn’t him. I haven’t been that scared in my whole life. I was trying to communicate with Johnny and I couldn’t see him at all,” the actress said in court. In addition, she assured that at one point she had the bottle broken against the neck area by the jaw and that the actor “told me that he would cut my face.”

For his part, the interpreter, who was present at the trial at all times, upon hearing his ex-wife’s story, took off the sunglasses he was wearing and denied any type of aggression. This Thursday, the actor was crestfallen during the trial and only exchanged a few words in a low voice with his lawyer.

read also