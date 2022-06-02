The trial between Johhny Depp and Amber Heard on Instagram: which celebrities supported the latest posts by the actors

Johnny Depp in Gateshead, UK, after the sentence (REUTERS / Scott Heppell)

A jury’s decision that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed during their long public feud ended a six-week trial which also cast doubt on whether the two actors will be able to overcome the damage to their reputations.

Wednesday’s verdict in Virginia found that Depp was defamed by three statements made in an op-ed written by his ex-wife in which Heard said he was a victim of abuse. The jury awarded him more than 10 million dollars. The jury also concluded that Heard was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of creating a detailed hoax around her abuse allegations. She received $2 million in damages.

The case captivated viewers who followed the television coverageincluding passionate fans in social networks that dissected the actors’ gestures, their wardrobe choices and their alcohol and drug use.

FILE IMAGE. Amber Heard leaves the court (REUTERS / Tom Brenner)

In effect, the social networks were another of the scenarios in which the trial took place for defamation between the actors and, on Wednesday, when the sentence was known, they were the space in which many also gave their own sentence.

The place buzzfeed collected two celebrity listings liked the Instagram statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard released shortly after the Virginia verdict.

Currently, the Depp’s statement uploaded to Instagram has more than 17 million likes, and does not have limited comments. Heard’s post, which has more than 300,000 likes, does have limited comments and has not been liked by any of the verified users she follows on the social network.

Johnny Depp’s post has more than 17 million likes

Those who liked Johnny Depp:

Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)

patty smith

Michelle Branch

Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)

Bella Hadid

Gemma Chan

Halle Bailey

Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

emma roberts

Rita prays

Chase-Stokes

Ian Somerhalder

Kelsea Ballerini

cazzie david

Zoe Saldana

Jason Momoa

kelly osbourne

Vanessa Hudgens

Jennifer Aniston

chase hudson

Tony Lopez

Suni Lee

Henry Golding

Lucy Hale

Zoey Deutch

Joey King

Amber Fillerup Clark

Dominic Fike

LaKeith Stanfield

Taika Waititi

Riley Keough

maren morris

amanda knox

kali uchis

Katharine McPhee Foster

Cody Simpson

Molly Shannon

Paris Hilton

Christa Allen

Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)

Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)

Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)

Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)

Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)

Daniel Ricciardo

juliet lewis

Jason Priestley

Natalie Imbruglia

vanessa morgan

Norman Reedus

Gabby Douglas

Cat Power

Olivia Jade Giannulli

KJ Apa

Sierra Capri

rain phoenix

liv tyler

Carly Lawrence

Christina Schulman

Stella Maxwell

Luka Sabbath

Reeve Carney

Jamie Campbell Bower

Blake Horstman

Frances Bean Cobain

Bethany Joy Lenz

Rachel Kirkconnell

morgana robinson

Mariela Pepin

Olivia Jean

Kat Von D

Saw Jackson

yungblud

Helena Christensen

Jim Jarmusch

Leyla Fernandez

joe perry

Laura Lee

Amber Heard’s Post After Defamation Trial Verdict Has Over 300,000 Likes

Celebrities who liked Amber Heard’s post:

selma blair

Jason Momoa

Sarah Steele

kate nash

On twitter, the journalist from NBC Kat Tenbargestated that the trial had been marked by a disinformation campaign, which was financed so that the versions that circulated on TikTok and YouTube defended that Depp was “the good one” in the relationship and Heard “the bad one”.

According to Tenbargem, following the money behind the posts reveals that “Most of the viral content surrounding the trial fell into the ‘good Johnny, bad Amber’ dichotomy. As long as the content fit that narrative, it increased views, viewership, and profits.”

“Posting from a pro-Amber position or even from a neutral position meant losing followers. There was no incentive to consider “both sides.” As a result, the evidence presented by Amber has been largely ignored (by the general public),” the reporter stated.

