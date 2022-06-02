The trial between Johhny Depp and Amber Heard on Instagram: which celebrities supported the latest posts by the actors
A jury’s decision that both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were defamed during their long public feud ended a six-week trial which also cast doubt on whether the two actors will be able to overcome the damage to their reputations.
Wednesday’s verdict in Virginia found that Depp was defamed by three statements made in an op-ed written by his ex-wife in which Heard said he was a victim of abuse. The jury awarded him more than 10 million dollars. The jury also concluded that Heard was defamed by a Depp lawyer who accused her of creating a detailed hoax around her abuse allegations. She received $2 million in damages.
The case captivated viewers who followed the television coverageincluding passionate fans in social networks that dissected the actors’ gestures, their wardrobe choices and their alcohol and drug use.
In effect, the social networks were another of the scenarios in which the trial took place for defamation between the actors and, on Wednesday, when the sentence was known, they were the space in which many also gave their own sentence.
The place buzzfeed collected two celebrity listings liked the Instagram statements of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard released shortly after the Virginia verdict.
Currently, the Depp’s statement uploaded to Instagram has more than 17 million likes, and does not have limited comments. Heard’s post, which has more than 300,000 likes, does have limited comments and has not been liked by any of the verified users she follows on the social network.
Those who liked Johnny Depp:
Ryan Adams (commented “❤️🙌🔥”)
patty smith
Michelle Branch
Ashley Benson (commented “🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️”)
Bella Hadid
Gemma Chan
Halle Bailey
Naomi Campbell (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
emma roberts
Rita prays
Chase-Stokes
Ian Somerhalder
Kelsea Ballerini
cazzie david
Zoe Saldana
Jason Momoa
kelly osbourne
Vanessa Hudgens
Jennifer Aniston
chase hudson
Tony Lopez
Suni Lee
Henry Golding
Lucy Hale
Zoey Deutch
Joey King
Amber Fillerup Clark
Dominic Fike
LaKeith Stanfield
Taika Waititi
Riley Keough
maren morris
amanda knox
kali uchis
Katharine McPhee Foster
Cody Simpson
Molly Shannon
Paris Hilton
Christa Allen
Harry Jowsey (commented “👏”)
Malú Trevejo (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Khaby Lame (commented “❤️❤️❤️”)
Zedd (commented “♥️♥️♥️”)
Aubrey O’Day (commented “❤️”)
Jenni “JWoww” Farley (commented “❤️❤️❤️❤️”)
Daniel Ricciardo
juliet lewis
Jason Priestley
Natalie Imbruglia
vanessa morgan
Norman Reedus
Gabby Douglas
Cat Power
Olivia Jade Giannulli
KJ Apa
Sierra Capri
rain phoenix
liv tyler
Carly Lawrence
Christina Schulman
Stella Maxwell
Luka Sabbath
Reeve Carney
Jamie Campbell Bower
Blake Horstman
Frances Bean Cobain
Bethany Joy Lenz
Rachel Kirkconnell
morgana robinson
Mariela Pepin
Olivia Jean
Kat Von D
Saw Jackson
yungblud
Helena Christensen
Jim Jarmusch
Leyla Fernandez
joe perry
Laura Lee
Celebrities who liked Amber Heard’s post:
selma blair
Jason Momoa
Sarah Steele
kate nash
On twitter, the journalist from NBC Kat Tenbargestated that the trial had been marked by a disinformation campaign, which was financed so that the versions that circulated on TikTok and YouTube defended that Depp was “the good one” in the relationship and Heard “the bad one”.
According to Tenbargem, following the money behind the posts reveals that “Most of the viral content surrounding the trial fell into the ‘good Johnny, bad Amber’ dichotomy. As long as the content fit that narrative, it increased views, viewership, and profits.”
“Posting from a pro-Amber position or even from a neutral position meant losing followers. There was no incentive to consider “both sides.” As a result, the evidence presented by Amber has been largely ignored (by the general public),” the reporter stated.
