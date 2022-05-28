The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard comes to an end: The jury has already heard the arguments

Trial Johnny Depp – Amber Heard

This Friday, as part of the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s lawyers asked a jury “give mr depp back his life” in stating that his ex-wife, Amber Heard, committed defamation.

heardruined her life by falsely telling the world that she was a survivor of domestic abuse at the hands of Mr. Depp”, assured the lawyer Camille Vásquez to the jury in the closing arguments.

In turn, Depp’s lawyer, Benjamin Chew, said that “this case has never been about money”: “It’s about Mr Depp’s reputation and freeing him from the prison he’s lived in for the past six years.”, he added.

Heard’s lawyer, J. Benjamin Rottenborn, argued that the lawsuit has nothing to do with Depp’s reputation, but is part of a smear campaign Depp launched after Heard filed for divorce: “In Mr. Depp’s world, you don’t let Mr. Depp”, he expressed and added: “If you do, he will start a global humiliation campaign against you.”.

