The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard already has a movie, and it opens on September 30, 2022 | Present

During the legal drama between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard many agreed on something: It was so interesting that it would make for a movie. The turns, witness testimonies and even the evidence provided ended up attracting the attention of thousands of onlookers from all over the world, and that -except for the fact that they were in a real case in court- has ended up making it a reality that suits the movies.

The MarVista Entertainment studio has set to work this summer to bring it to the small screen, shooting against the clock to achieve a good result. And they have succeeded because it already has an official release date for next September 30 of this year.

The film, or rather TV Movie, will be titled Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial; and will focus on the defamation case between the two interpreters that ended with her sentenced to pay her ex-husband 10.4 million dollars in damages. And the road to it, of course, was anything but easy. Something that ensures that it will engage those who did not follow the trial day by day.

The bad news is that it will premiere on Tubi, an American Fox platform, so it is unknown if it can be seen from Spain. Of course, many are already waiting for its premiere to see the level of fidelity to what happened just a few months ago, with a closeness that will put the reality with which they tell the story on trial.

The actors for Depp, Heard and the rest of the trial

Being a dramatization, It is clear that they need a cast of actors and actresses to bring to life those who starred in the most remembered litigation of this 2022. Depp’s lawyer will be played by melissa martywhile Heard’s will be performed by Mary Carrig.

As for the main roles, Mark Hapk will be Johnny Depp and Megan Davis his ex-wife; while directed by Sara Lohman from a script by Guy Nicolucci. Will the trial return to the eye of the public hurricane after its premiere? Everything will depend on how his imminent adaptation is.