The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in words: the most used terms and the most distinctive of each day

A week ago, the defamation trial facing Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard It ended. TN downloaded the YouTube recording of each of the hearings and analyzed which were the most used words from the opening to the conclusion of the arguments.

Also, the distinctive terms day by day and the frequency in which situations related to domestic violence, sexual abuse and drug use were discussed.

The report shows that it was a crude process, despite the fact that it was a trial to show whether there was malice to defame each other.

Both parties recounted opposite versions of the same events, but their descriptions agree that the coexistence was wild and full of excesses. Even the smallest episode could spark a fight. The ex-partner’s toxicity was exposed and also the feeling that everything could have ended in a “bloodbath”, as Depp himself declared.

The seven people who made up the popular jury in the court of Fairfax (Virginia, United States) They agreed with the actor in the lawsuit against his ex-wife although they specified that both committed defamation.

Before that verdict, there were 24 hearings over six weeks in which each of the parties made their statements. The process was broadcast live and thousands of viewers were attentive to the evidence, the witnesses presented and different specialists who examined the personalities of those involved and the veracity of the evidence. A material that is now put under the magnifying glass.

What were the most mentioned terms in the trial

The most mentioned words in the hearings were inevitably “Johnny Depp” Y “AmberHeard. Everything revolved around remembering specific episodes of a relationship that lasted from 2012 to 2016.

The most mentioned words in the trial of Depp and Heard. Photo: TN

Other terms that are repeated are those that refer to the scenarios where the conflicts that were narrated took place: from the penthouse that the actors shared on Broadway to House located in Australia -where the episode took place where Depp ended up with a finger cut and where she maintains that she suffered sexual abuse-

Not surprisingly, the repeated use of honor. the star of Pirates of the Caribbean He said that quality of his was damaged when her ex defined herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse” in an article he published with his signature on Washington Post in 2018.

A striking fact is the number of times reference was made adam waldman, a former lawyer and Depp’s manager who made statements that would have defamed Amber Heard. The jury agreed with that presumption and determined that the actor must pay 2 million dollars to his ex.

From “mama” to “defamation”: the distinctive word of each trial hearing

From the recordings of each of the 24 hearings, TN determined the signature word on each day of Johnny Depp’s trial against Amber Heard.

After the opening on April 12, the first to testify was Christi Dembrowski, sister and former agent of the actor. She stated that her mother was always nervous and violent towards her children. “Johnny and I decided that when we had a house, we were not going to repeat anything similar to what we experienced in our childhood,” she said.

The most distinctive words by Depp and Heard trial day. Photo: TN

Between the beginning of the trial and its outcome there was a huge parade of people on the stand. For example, on April 13, those who came forward were security guards and neighbors of the couple who referred to the security camera records of the building where Depp and Heard lived in 2016.

Another key date was May 19. That day was the day of Waldman’s statement, which was covered by the “attorney-client-privilege” Y refused to answer 75 questions.

The arguments ended on May 26 and 27. Amber Heard stated that her life became a nightmare because she relived the hardest moments she went through and she had to suffer death threats from the fans of her ex, while the lawyers of the protagonist of Scissorhands They insisted that the “abuser” in the couple was the actress and not her client.

The frequency with which the most relevant words of the trial were used

In Fairfax Court There was no shortage of stories with lurid details no chilling accusations. These declarations dominated the headlines of all the media worldwide and they served for public opinion to position itself on one side or the other.

The frequency with which certain keywords were used during Johnny Depp’s trial of Amber Heard. (Photo: TN)

The study of TN It allows you to see how often the words that got the most media coverage were said and how they were used by the actors to present themselves in a certain way to the jury: Amber Heard as a woman who suffered sexual abuse and domestic violence; Johnny Depp as a man who endured spousal violence and whose career went into decline after being smeared.

On more than one occasion, she pointed out that “alcohol” and “cocaine” turned a monster into Your ex. For this reason, the moment in which the most heard “violence” Y “abuse” in court was when she took the stand on May 5 – the day of the thirteenth hearing. There she described how he allegedly raped her with a liquor bottle.

The word “came” he was also present at several testimonies from both parties. Heard said the actor threw a glass at him in a fit of jealousy, while Depp said it was common for his ex to get angry and throw wine in people’s faces.

The peak of use of that word was on May 19 and is due to the testimony of actress Ellen Barkin, Depp’s ex-partner, who described violent behavior that the actor had in 1997.

“He threw a bottle of wine across the hotel room while we were filming ‘Panic and Madness in Las Vegas,'” he said about the star whom he defined as controlling and jealous.

“Victim” was a recurring word in the trial, since both referred to themselves in that way. Even paraphrasing the article that sparked the scandal with her ex and motivated, Depp did not hesitate to affirm that he was the real “victim of domestic violence”.

Finally, “defamation” it began to be said more frequently in the last days of the trial. And it is that in the allegations, both parties exposed over and over again how their reputations and their careers were damaged from the lies that the other party disclosed.

