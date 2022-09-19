The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be adapted to the cinema | People | Entertainment

This year the couple’s problems became much more public after the beginning and end of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, from which Depp won his defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, as established by a Virginia jury. Just 3 months before the end of the trial, Variety reports that the Tubi streaming platform is preparing a film based on the case and that, in addition, it has already finished filming and will be released very soon.

Tubi is better known as the platform for streaming world’s largest free Yes, the consumption of Tubi content is free for users. Since the month of August it is already available in Ecuador. So users will be able to enjoy Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trialthe first film that has dared to script this drama.

Directed by Sara Lohman and written by Guy Nicolucci, the film stars Mark Hapka as Depp, Megan Davis as Heard, Melissa Marty as attorney Camille Vasque) and Mary Carrig as Elaine Bredehoft’s attorney. The tape will be arriving on the platform on September 30.

Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez. (United States) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW / POOL

Photo: SHAWN THEW/POOL

the judgment

After almost two months of constant accusations and statements that were broadcast live around the world, the court concluded by ruling in favor of Depp. The jury awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages at trial. However, the punitive damages were immediately reduced by Judge Penney Azcarate to the Virginia statutory limit of $350,000. (YO)