The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be broadcast live on TV

The defamation trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-partner, Amber Heard, will be televised on Court TV totally free, which will begin next week in Fairfax County, VA. To satiate the interest of fans on both sides, there will be coverage of the entire proceedings.

“Court cases that are as high-profile as this one often create a lot of noise and it can be difficult for viewers to overcome these distractions to get a clear picture of the facts, but that’s where we come in,” said Ethan Nelson, director Court TV interim, according to Deadline.

(Amber Heard and Johnny Depp / AFP)

The actress Amber Heard and Johnny Depp They have been involved in lawsuits for more than five years. The trial that will be televised is about defamation of 50 million dollars against the also model and alleged ex-partner of Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, whom Depp also accused of being part of the deception of his former sentimental partner.

Amber is currently known to be dating photographer Tasya van Ree.

(Fans support Amber Heard /AP)

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They met on the set of “The Rum Diary” and married in Los Angeles in February 2015. She, a model and actress, filed for divorce the following year and obtained a restraining order against Depp alleging domestic abuse. The divorce was formalized in 2017.

In 2018, she wrote “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change,” in the Washington Post.

(AFP)

Court TV’s production team consists of Vinnie Politan, Julie Grant, Michael Ayala, Ted Rowlands and Ashley Willcott, along with correspondents Julia Jenaé, Chanley Painter and Joy Lim Nakrin.

A recording was recently released in which the actress is heard telling the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” that she had hit him. “I’m sorry I didn’t smack you across the face like it should be, but I was hitting you, not pushing you. Honey, I wasn’t pushing you.” But she has also claimed that the actor pulled her hair and left bruises all over her body.