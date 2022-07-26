The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have its own documentary | Celebs U

Karen Garcia

The feature film of the controversial case will show in detail what happened.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It continues to give a lot to talk about, and it is now that it has been revealed that the controversial case will have its own documentarywhich will show in detail everything that happened in the legal process.

The feature film will be broadcast on Discovery and will be divided into two parts, with two different perspectives. It will examine the evidence presented in the UK libel case.

The material focused on the topic of “accusations of domestic abuse” between Depp and Heard, who lived through one of the most mediatic marriages in recent years.

The documentary, which will be titled ‘Johnny vs Amber’, will present several exclusive interviews with the lawyers who represented the actors, with David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC, and will also show the debate that took place in the legal courts and in the courts of opinion. public.

For its part, it was also said that a second part is being prepared that will cover the latest litigation in which the final verdict in favor of Depp was announced. Witnesses Camille Vasquez and Benjamin G. Chew, Jonny’s lawyers, will join in this installment.

The docuseries of the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will premiere on July 30 in Latin America on the Discovery channel.