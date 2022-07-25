Entertainment

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will have its own series

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will be brought to television in documentary format. The Discovery television network will launch the material called “Johnny vs Amber” on July 29.

The documentary will focus on both artists’ perspectives: it features detailed interviews with the lawyers who represented them at trial, David Sherborne and Sasha Wass QC, as well as photographs, text recordings, audio messages from the ex-partner, footage of videos, among other evidence.

Heard published an op-ed in The Washington Post, saying she survived domestic abuse. After this publication, Depp sued Heard for defamation. In addition, a writing in the British newspaper The Sun classified him as a “batterer of women”. The actor sued the medium, but lost that lawsuit.

The film project aims to reveal the legal proceedings that took place in the United Kingdom, since the problem in the courts began in 2020.

Depp wins the lawsuit against Amber

Following the ruling, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, while the “Mera” performer in “Aquaman” was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

Although the actor sought $50 million in damages and Heard $100 million, in the state of Virginia the damages are capped at $350,000, so the judge reduced the award for punitive damages to that amount.

