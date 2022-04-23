The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

After three days of witnessing Johnny Deppthe Fairfax County Court in Virginia USA, is in recess this Friday, and the case will be taken up again on Monday.

Judge Penney S. Azacarate announced early in the trial that each week would last only four days, with a break on Fridays to give everyone involved a three-day weekend.

During this week, the actor has told part of his life, ensuring that it is the first time that he can speak openly about his marriage to Amber Heard. He has also narrated details of his childhood, of his mother’s suicide attempts, when his father abandoned them, his addiction to drugs and his intention to clean his image.

“I stayed with her because I didn’t want to let her down. I thought I could help her, I didn’t want to break her heart. I remember my mom’s first suicide attempt, because my dad left us. Amber talked about suicide if I left, that’s why I stayed”Johnny DeppActor“

Here we present a chronology of the events since the couple began their relationship in 2012, and how it led to the trial that is currently capturing the world’s attention.

2011: Amber and Jhonny meet; 2012: the relationship between the two begins

According to the actor in the trial, he and Amber met in 2011 on the set of the movie “The Rum Diary”, in which they both worked. He talked about a specific scene in the movie they recorded together, in which they kissed, and he began “to feel things for her, that he shouldn’t feel because he was still married.”

It is rumored that the two began their relationship when Depp ended his relationship with the actress of French origin Vanessa Paradis, mother of his two children, and with whom he was married for 13 years. Previously, Depp had been romantically linked to model Kate Moss and actress Winona Ryder in the 1990s.

“From what I remember, what I remember, is that she was too good to be true”Johnny DeppActor“

2014: the couple gets engaged; 2015: the couple gets married

Jhonny Depp and Amber Heard were married on February 5, 2015 at their residence in Los Angeles, according to the entertainment media at the time. After the link, the couple had a celebration on the actor’s private island (Little Hall’s Pond Cay), located in the Bahamas.

2016: Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp

In May 2016, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, arguing that irreconcilable differences existed. That same month, a judge granted the actress a restraining order against Depp for allegations of family violence on her part.

According to details revealed by Depp at the trial, the dissonant note that ended the couple’s marriage was when the actor found human feces on his side of the bed. Depp’s defense asked that the photo showing the bed covered in excrement be shown in court, but Amber’s lawyers refused.

“When the accusations were made, telling people that I was a drunk cocaine-fueled menace who hit a woman out of the blue in my 50s, it was over.”Johnny DeppActor“

2017: the couple’s divorce is official

The couple was officially divorced after a judge in Los Angeles, California, declared the separation process to be over, reported the EFE agency.

At the time, the judge denied Depp’s request to impose a $100,000 fine on Heard for allegedly delaying the proceedings, and both actors were ordered to pay their own legal fees.

Heard had petitioned the court to enforce the $7 million divorce settlement, which was to be “donated to charity.”

Depp, 53, and Heard, 30, reached an out-of-court settlement in August of that year whereby the actor will pay that amount to his ex-wife after the actress withdrew the request for a restraining order for domestic violence.

2018: Johnny Depp sues The Sun newspaper; and Amber Heard an op-ed in the Washington Post

That year Depp sued News Group Newspapers, the company that publishes The Sun, for alleged defamation for an article published in which the newspaper assumed that the actor mistreated Amber Heard during their marriage. Depp would eventually lose the case.

That same year, Depp’s express, published an opinion piece in the Washington Post titled: “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

In it, the actress describes that she had been sexually harassed and assaulted. “Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking out,” she wrote.

Depp’s name is not mentioned in the op-ed, but it later became the basis of the $50 million defamation lawsuit Depp filed against Heard, and is currently underway.

2019: Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard

Johnny Depp he denounced his second ex-wife for defamation, and demanded 50 million dollars in compensation, based on the aforementioned Washington Post article.

2020: Amber Heard countersues Johnny Depp

In August 2020, Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against her ex-husband. Johnny Depp in response to her defamation lawsuit, accusing him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing her own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

2022: The defamation trial against Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrives in the US

The trial in Depp’s libel case against Heard began on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia. The newspaper in which Heard’s opinion piece was published is based in that state.

Heard’s witnesses are expected to include James Franco and Elon Musk, who are listed as potential witnesses who may participate via video link.

The trial is in recess until Monday, when the actor is expected to continue being questioned by Heard’s defense.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages. For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.