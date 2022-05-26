The trial of Johnny Depp and the mention of Ana de Armas without feet or head

the judgment of Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard begins to come to an end with the latest testimonies and arguments in defense of each side. And on Monday, May 23, it was the turn of the actress, who turned to a psychiatrist, an orthopedic surgeon and an industry expert to testify in her favor. However, it was precisely the testimony of Kathryn Arnold, a Hollywood consultant and producer, that caught my attention the most. She said that the actress was living her own career rise in 2018 thanks to Aquaman but that the demands of her ex-husband and the hatred of her fans – who accuse her of lying in her allegation as a victim of gender violence – made her lose 45 million dollars in future contracts and filming.

And although the expert left several sentences for the debate (such as not knowing who Patrick Wilson is when he co-starred in Aquaman with Amber Heard or reveal spoilers of the plot of Aquaman 2 which I imagine will have made Warner Bros. sing), personally I was left with a phrase. One where he compared Amber Heard with Zendaya and Ana de Armas.

American actress Amber Heard listens in the Fairfax County Circuit Courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia on May 23, 2022. – American actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation in the county circuit court from Fairfax after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (Photo by Steve Helber/POOL/AFP) (Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

For starters, and on this occasion, Amber Heard’s defense sought to show that the actress lost opportunities after Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, accused her of perpetrating an “abuse hoax” in a 2020 interview. They brought in Kathryn Arnold, who testified that Heard can’t find work on major studio projects due to the volume of hate she receives on social media. “In the industry she likes her job but they can’t work with her right now.” the producer said.

Arnold compared the earnings Heard received for Aquaman with those of other actors from DC Comics and Warner Bros. movies such as Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, explaining that he charged a million dollars for the first installment and two million for the second, which will be released next year. However, according to the expert, Heard should have been able to renegotiate his salary like the rest of the actors, earning $4 million or more, but he could not do so in the face of the hatred that persecutes him, which supposedly backs down studios and brands from associating with her at this time.

Depp’s lawyers questioned him if the problem was not that these actors are actually more famous than Heard, or if the alleged damage is not related to the negative press derived from the libel trial held in the United Kingdom. However, there is a moment that would explain Amber Heard’s professional decline according to the expert, and that is when Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, accused the actress of orchestrating an “abuse hoax” in an interview with the Daily Mail in 2020.”It would be very reasonable to believe that his career would have been on the rise like other actors were it not for the cheating allegations.” Arnold said, estimating that he would have lost $45 million to $50 million in opportunities that never came.

Depp’s lawyers pressed, saying the comparison would make no sense given that Momoa, Pine, Gadot and Zendaya – who also fell in the sack for her role in Spider-Man – already had rising careers before their movies in the Marvel universe. superheroes via Game of Thrones, Star Trek, Fast & Furious or Disney. They all had previous successes and even noted Zendaya’s immense popularity that she is so famous that she only uses one name. To which Arnold replied “I imagine that everything that starts with “Z” works”. But then the lawyer pointed out that the young performer has appeared in several Spider-Man movies, was successful singing and dancing as a Disney child star and jumping from trapezes in the great showman, then questioning how you can compare them. The expert replied that what she did was compare with characters in the superhero movie universe within the same age range, analyzing and comparing the professional career they would have ahead as a point of reference. But with Zendaya it doesn’t make much sense. The actress, indeed, has been living off fame since she was a teenager with a rising trajectory that does not only depend on her, nor is it only related to Spider-Man or superhero movies.

But then the name of Ana de Armas fell.

The expert assured that “waited for Amber Heard” the same thing that the Cuban actress is experiencing as a result of her appearance in no time to die james-bond, reflecting how said film made her one of the most requested actresses of the moment. She was talked about blade runner 2049 as his first opportunity to study, to daggers in the back for having been one of his greatest successes and Blonde, his biographical film about Marilyn Monroe that will premiere on Netflix.

However, the comparison does not end up being successful. Arnold tried to specify that his comparison was only a point of reference to calculate the trajectory of a rising actor, however the careers of Amber Heard and Ana de Armas started and took hold differently.

To begin with, Heard has not been able to separate himself from the role of eternal secondary since he began his career in Hollywood, from more unknown films or series to more outstanding films -which are not global blockbusters- such as the danish girl either Magic Mike XXL. While his only blockbusters were League of Justice Y Aquaman, being films where Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) stood out more, with the role of Mera serving as an added accessory.

However, Ana de Armas’ curriculum has been very different. because after Blade Runner 2049, began to have opportunities to stand out as a protagonist, from the unsuccessful the wasp network from Netflix to the tremendous blockbuster that was daggers in the back where she was the leader of the plot in the company of great figures such as Chris Evans, Daniel Craig and Christopher Plummer. And just as she rolled lesser bets like Sergio, served as Ben Affleck’s romantic partner in Deep water while flying kicks and leaving us speechless in No time to die.

However, Amber Heard’s resume does not denote the same upward path. That is to say, I understand the initial comparison that Kathryn Arnold proposes of how professional trajectories can be estimated, using as a base those actors who give the hoot with a blockbuster of the superhero genre. But I think that in this case there are other factors that do not finish closing the comparison.

On the one hand, those we have seen Aquaman we can recognize that the character of Mera worked as a romantic interest, complying with the formula of the day. In other words, her character did not provide added depth or seem essential, but fulfilled her role as Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman did in the story, while Jason Momoa was the true protagonist. Mera did not make the film but was an addition to the general plot. While Ana de Armas became irresistible in blade runner 2049 Y No time to die with small roles but so attractive that they spread the desire to want to continue seeing her on screen. and then it came daggers in the back Y Blonde, her big 2022 premiere as Marilyn Monroe and The Gray Man, the Russo brothers thrillerAvengers: Endgame) which also premieres this year.

However, since the premiere of Aquaman in December 2018, we have only seen Amber Heard with a supporting role in the series TheStand, the adaptation of a novel by Stephen King that passed practically unnoticed by the seriéfilo universe. Not only did it get a mixed and lukewarm reception from critics, but also from viewers in general (RottenTomatoes). Heard and his team point to the hate campaign against him as the reason for the decline. And it may be, after all, no studio or producer likes to stain their investments with any kind of scandal, but it never ceases to call my attention that it has been four years without major projects taking advantage of the wake of Aquaman. After all, it was she who accused Depp of violence in the middle of the #MeToo era.

I do not intend to make a comparison of talents since they are two actresses with very different experiences, with their own strengths in front of the cameras; but what the expert used Ana de Armas to compare the trajectory that Amber should have followed, it seems to me that she limps a bit. On the one hand, because Mera’s function in Aquaman was different from the one provided by the Cuban in bladerunner either no time to die. On the other, because his previous bets on success were very different, entering the Hollywood radar from other perspectives. And, above all, because we cannot forget that Ana de Armas moved away from scandals and controversies even in her breakup with Ben Affleck, while Heard has not only been involved in the battle with Johnny Depp for several years, but when they were together neither they made good headlines, such as the debacle of bringing their dogs into Australia without proper permits and the apology that followed in 2015.

In the end, not all actors live the same experience after a blockbuster. There are those who do not leave the expected mark on the public’s retina or those who make the stratospheric leap to international stardom. There are characters that are not forgotten, as happened with Ana de Armas in no time to die, and others that do not seem as essential as Mera. At least in my opinion.

Amber Heard assures that her presence in Aquaman 2 has been cut as a result of the hate campaign against him. Kathryn Arnold described spoilers for the film detailing that her role would end up in a hospital or something happens “related to a baby implying that in this way she disappeared from the rest of the story when she was serious or hospitalized, erasing the action scenes for which she trained five hours a day for several months. Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, is expected to testify in the coming days, explaining the reason for the reduction in Heard’s presence in the sequel, which, according to the studio, would be due to concerns about the lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa. .

