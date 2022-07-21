The trial of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard hits the screen this July 29

Judgment among the stars Johnny Deep Y Amber heard It was one of the most notorious so far this year; the actor won the lawsuit for defamation. The process was mediated immediately, from the bickering until the law had to intervene at the request of the two.

Being important figures in cinema, it was natural that people were attentive to the whole process. Even though everything seems to be over, it came Discovery to present the documentary: “Johnny vs. Amber” which will be divided into two parts that will deal with different approaches to the case.

What will the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard documentary be about?

The project that will deal with the last episode of the relationship between Johnny Deep Y Amber heard, who were previously married, will address the defamation case, as well as the accusations of domestic abuse. The material will include exclusive interviews with the lawyers representing each one: David Sherborne Y Sasha Wass QC

This documentary of Discovery It will hit the screen on July 29 at 11:00 p.m. through his channel where all the evidence used in court during one of the battles that gave the media the most audience will be presented. The objective of the project is to carry out a more in-depth analysis of the case, as well as to deal with the crimes of abuse domestic Y defamation.

What happened between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp59, sued for defamation against his ex-wife, who described herself in a 2018 Washington Post article as “a public figure representing domestic violence,” without naming her ex-husband.

He was seeking $50 million in damages, believing the article destroyed his career and reputation. Amber heard He countered by asking for double. After six weeks of debate, the Fairfax court jury concluded on June 1 that the ex-spouses defamed each other. But they awarded more than $10 million to Johnny Depp, against just $2 million to Amber Heard.

