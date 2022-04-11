The trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Know when and where to see this controversial celebrity litigation | People | Entertainment

the struggle between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp It is one of the most mediatic in recent times, after, just over a year after getting married, they decided to divorce in 2017.

The highest point of the conflict began in 2018, when Amber Heard publicly accused the famous actor of Hollywood of being a “beating husband.”

Since then, Johnny Depp dedicated himself to making several tests public where he tried to show that the violent part of the relationship was always under Amber’s triggering behavior.

Following the accusations against him, Depp sued Amber Heard for the sum of 50 million dollars alleging defamation on his part.

Where and when to see the trial against Amber Heard

According to the Milenio portal, the judicial dispute will be broadcast live on the television network Court TVand will take place on Monday, April 11.

In your official account Instagram@courttvnetwork, the American media left a link in the biography of their profile so that users can access if they want to see the trial live.

In the same publication, Court TV also recalls that in 2020, Johnny Depp lost the lawsuit he filed against “a tabloid”, who was the first to label him a “wife beater”, after Amber Heard testified for them.

It is known that this medium was the tabloid “The Sun”, which in 2018 used the phrase “beating husband” to refer to the interpreter of “Jack Sparrow”.

The career of both actors dropped dramatically since evidence of the existing violence in the relationship began to emerge and the lawsuits began.

Johnny Depp lost his “Gellert Grindelwald” character in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” saga, while Amber was removed from her role as “Mera” in “Aquaman”, two of the most important jobs they each got for separated during this era. (AND)

