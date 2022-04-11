“The Tribe grew”: Camilo and Evaluna revealed the first photos of their newborn daughter

Last Wednesday, April 6, the program ‘Despierta América’ announced that Indigo, lThe daughter of the singers Evaluna Montaner and Camilo Echeverry was born. However, it was this Saturday when the baby’s parents made public the photographs of the newborn as well as part of the delivery.

In the carousel of published photos, it can be seen that Camilo with just a few days of birth was already singing to him, while at the same time the baby’s arm was seen. In the images they shared, Evaluna can be seen in labor and in one of them she comes out hugging her husband.

“Indigo was born. God was present in every second of the birth in our home. She is a happy and curious girl. Evaluna is the strongest, most virtuous and brave woman who has walked this planet. All my respect, my service and dedication to the queen of this house! Thank you for all her messages, her prayers and the gushes of love and light that you have sent here… (Putting down the phone again to take another nap all 3)“wrote the father of the newborn in the social network of the camera.

The couple had once stated that they wanted the birth to be carried out at home in a natural way with the help of a midwife. There was also the possibility that it was in water. This could explain the photos revealed by Indigo’s parents on different social networks.

In the midst of uncertainty and not having a statement from a close relative, for several days confusion arose with Agustina who is only a month and a half old, she is the daughter of Gabriela Andrade, ex of the Colombian singer.

Andrade was forced to use his social networks to denounce that they were making Agustina pass for Indigo and that they were also using the photos without authorization. For this reason, she asked his followers to report a TikTok account that said that this baby was the daughter of the singers.

The confusion is not far from reality because Andrade and Camilo’s wife have a lot of resemblance in common and it is that in social networks they have stated that “they look like sisters”, while others said “We already know the type of women that Camilo likes”.

For several days, the fans of the spouses were very attentive to their social networks to find out if they said something about the birth of the baby and that the father of the also actress had stated in recent days that there was a race to see who would announce the first arrival of indigo

After the parents’ statement, Ricardo Montaner wrote on his Twitter account “You can now congratulate #Indigo’s grandfather… She’s beautiful, we’re happy. God has been good again.”

