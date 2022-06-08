The Tribeca festival returns with a diverse cinema for all tastes

New York, Jun 8 (EFE).- The Tribeca festival kicks off this Wednesday in New York with dozens of film premieres and an eclectic program in which there are more and more women and Latinos, in front of and behind the screen, as a result of efforts to diversify the sector.

The singer Jennifer Lopez will be the protagonist of the opening, tonight, on a red carpet to celebrate the first viewing of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime”, which reveals the ins and outs of her life and career from the backstage of her famous 2020 Super Bowl performance.

Ten days will follow with outstanding films such as “Alone Together”, a romantic drama about an unexpected relationship at the beginning of the pandemic, directed by and starring Katie Holmes; or “Corner Office”, a tragicomedy that puts Jon Hamm back in a suit, this time as an office worker.

Among the most anticipated artists are also Peter Dinklage, who stars in “American Dreamer”; Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas, who come to promote “Official Competition”; or the singer Taylor Swift, who gives a talk about her directorial debut in the video clip “All too Well”.

In total, 111 films are presented -88 world premieres- made by filmmakers from 40 countries, more than half of them women, “non-white” people or those who identify with the LGBTQ community; a diversity of filmmakers whose goal is “to be a reflection of the community,” according to the organization.

For José Rodríguez, one of the content programmers, Tribeca has the “responsibility of giving a platform to stories that are not usually seen often” and for now this has generated a positive response both in the industry and in the audience, which has run to the lockers in advance.

Rodríguez, also in charge of “Latinx” and Latin American programming, highlights the fact that the festival opens with the film about Jennifer Lopez after doing it last year with “In The Heights”, and describes the twenty projects of this nature as “Very authorial, tender and with an artisanal execution”.

Among the works with a Latin presence behind and in front of the screen are the films “Huesera”, by the Mexican Michelle Garza Cervera, “The Visitor”, by the Bolivian Martín Boulocq; “Petit Mal”, by the Spanish Ruth Caudeli; or “Allswell”, directed by Ben Snyder and starring Elizabeth Rodriguez.

Also the documentary “Samson and Me”, by the Mexican Rodrigo Reyes, which delves into the complicated life of an immigrant whom he met working as an interpreter in a court and who ended up sentenced to life in prison in California for his role in a murder related to the gang violence.

In addition, the new “Human Condition” section includes seven short films by Latin American directors that explore relationships between siblings and youth, or with the land and ancestors; and the new television series “Menudo: Forever young”, which follows the rise and fall of the iconic band of the 80s.

The Tribeca festival was created 21 years ago as a way to revitalize lower Manhattan after the attacks of September 11, 2001, and has become a celebration of local multiculturalism and activism, with an eclectic lineup that also includes music or video games.

There are also immersive experiences, including one directed by award winner Terrence Malick; anniversary meetings such as that of “The Godfather”, which turns 50; or master classes by professionals in the sector, such as one given by the “intimacy coordinator” Alicia Rodis, a pioneer in this field.

