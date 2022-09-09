the tribute of the world of music

A lot of’artistsfrom different musical genres, paying homage to the Queen, posting on the social networks photos, or texts, often talking aboutan inspiring woman.

Present at the jubilee, to celebrate the 70 years of reign of Elizabeth II last June, Sir Elton John said he was “terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth”, who was “an inspiration” and who “led the country through the best times and the darkest times with grace and decency“. He concludes by writing that she was a big part of his life, “from childhood to today”. Another group present at the jubilee, Duran Duran speaks of a woman who “dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the whole world throughout his reign.”

Knighted by Elizabeth II, Sir Tom Jones wrote on Instagram that the Queen has been “a constant presence and inspiration throughout [sa] life (…) [Il est] honored to have witnessed his reign”. Ozzy Osbournesinger of the group Black Sabbath “cries with [son] country the death of [leur] greatest queen.

Mick Jagger and his group of Rolling Stones also paid tribute to the sovereign. They extend their deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. The leader of the group remembers her “as a beautiful young woman, the beloved grandmother of the nation”.

Another musical style, the rapper Nicki Minaj simply posted a photo with the caption “Rest in Peace, Queen.” Janet Jackson, also publishes a photo in which we see her shaking hands with Elizabeth II. Finally, Liam Gallaghersinger of the group Oasis, says he is “eviscerated” by the death of the queen.

