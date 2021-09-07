The tribute to Venice by Dolce and Gabbana, the daughters of Monica Bellucci and Heidi Klum on the parade :: Blog su Today

End of holidays and here we are back to dreaming with the big fashion brands! On the eve of the Venice festival, at sunset on 29 August, one hundred models, accompanied by as many gondoliers, paraded in the heart of Piazza San Marco to tell the story of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s haute couture.

Sheath dresses of crystals, dresses embroidered with multicolored sequins such as murrine, white lace dresses, capes of intertwined cords, gondoliers, Murano glass, the winged lion, the carnival and Piazza San Marco: a place so iconic that the parade seems a dream. The stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have chosen the famous square, exceptionally lent to fashion, to describe a woman couture enhanced by a unique show, which has left the maison’s spectators and customers speechless, as well as many international celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez who left everyone speechless with a green brocade suit, enriched by a cape and a crown on her head, and Helen Mirren. “This show represents for us a rebirth after two years of Covid during which we lost the sense of community and sharing that surrounds high fashion events” say Stefano and Domenico.

Six special models, from Deva Cassel to Leni Klum

Six special models walked the catwalk for the first time: Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, Leni Klum, eldest daughter of Heidi Klum, Luka Bale, who has a father named Christian Bale, and the three daughters of Puff Daddy D’Lila Star, Jessie James and Chance Combs. To the notes of “Nessun dorma” sung by Jennifer Hudson, one hundred gondoliers glided over the water of the lagoon in the light of the sunset, enriched by a rainbow on the roof of the Doge’s Palace, bringing as many models welcomed by masks from the commedia dell’arte. Among the many stars also the representation of the Kardashian clan, with her mother Kris Jenner, accompanied by her daughter Courtney Kardashian and her partner Travis Barker.

Sharon Stone was also expected to attend, unfortunately she did not have the opportunity to participate in the show because she suddenly returned to the United States, at the bedside of her nephew River, who died at just 11 months of multi-organ failure.

During the Venetian weekend, a series of itinerant events by Dolce and Gabbana alternated, and then ended with the fashion show, where from the hand-painted trompe l’œil tulle, to the double organza bustier dress, passing through a georgette dress entirely embroidered with sequins, beads and crystals, the creations echoed the Murano glass, the unmistakable architecture of Venice and the decorations of the floors of San Marco. In fact, the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda collection was a tribute to the history of the Serenissima, which just this March 25, 2021 turned 1600 years old. To crown the show, the unexpected touch of nature: a few drops of rain followed by a huge rainbow. Brocades, velvets, glass and crystals, refined fabrics: the outfits on the catwalk were very precious, the maximum expression of Made in Italy and the savoir faire of our tradition. Hurray, therefore, this triumph of Italianness!

In the videos below, Deva Cassel and Leni Klum