the trick for important messages

79

























Whatsapp has revolutionized communication, offering the world the first truly universal instant messaging platform, which works well, practically never stops and costs nothing: all you need is an active Internet connection. The downside is the flood of messages that we receive every day on WhatsApp: dozens, sometimes hundreds. Find the important messages on WhatsApp, thus, it can become very difficult.









But not only that: since we receive a lot of WhatsApp messages every day and a all hours of the dayour attention threshold compared to single messages it is very low. Raise your hand if you have never had to admit that you have not even heard the notification of a important message received on WhatsApp. The solution to this problem exists and is in the personalized notificationsa function little used by users but very useful because it allows you to set a different notification for each person important that you write to us on WhatsApp. Here’s how custom notifications are activated e how to best use them.

WhatsApp: how to activate personalized notifications

To use personalized notifications it is essential to understand one thing: in the setting chosen by WhatsApp contact is important, not the message. So we will be able to customize notifications for all messages from that contact, but not notifications for all messages of a certain type. Instead, it is possible to mark a single message received as important, by tapping on the star.

Therefore, the starting point is always the “Show contact“, Which can be accessed by selecting a contact and opening the main WhatsApp menu (the one at the top right with the three dots). Here we will find the option “Personalized notifications“, Marked by the icon in the shape of Note.

Within this card we will be able to enable custom notifications and, immediately after, choose a tone that WhatsApp will sound when receiving a message from this contact. We can also select an audio file on the smartphone and use it as custom notification sound. Of course we won’t have to choose a sound that is too long or too annoying.

We will also be able to choose a color for the LED light notification that lights up on the smartphone, in the notification area, every time we receive the message. We will also be able to customize the vibration and choose whether to activate the High priority notifications for messages from this contact.

How to use custom notifications well

Activating personalized notifications on WhatsApp, therefore, is a bit cumbersome but definitely very easy. We must not, however, fall into temptation to use this function with too many contacts: if everyone is important, nobody is important, if everything is personalized, everything becomes the same.

Better choose a few contacts really important, select the sound well of the notification, choose the vibration and the color of the light, but only for three or four people at most. This way, when we receive a message with personalized notification, it it will really catch our attention and we will be sure not to miss even an important message, coming from important people. Really important.