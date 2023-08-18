the trick for the plant to last for years

Rosemary is one of the most used aromatic plants in the kitchen to season our dishes. The ideal would be to always have it at home, planted in a pot or in the garden. If you’ve already tried this and your rosemary leaves have turned dry and yellow, don’t despair. Let’s try to see together what went wrong and mistakes that should not be made again.

Why does potted rosemary dry up and turn yellow?

Although rosemary is a really robust and resistant plant, it can still suffer from some problems.. recognize the signs that indicate discomfort is important because it allows us to intervene in time.

Rosemary leaves can turn yellow in several reasons:

Due to little exposure to the sun. If the yellowing only affects some leaves within the bush just prune a little to remedy immediately.

a little to remedy immediately. Especially if grown in pots and if the plant is young, yellowing may be the result of a lack of water . While it is drought tolerant, it is not immortal!

. While it is drought tolerant, it is not immortal! The opposite situation, that is, the stagnant water on the ground or in the pot

on the ground or in the pot Another cause may be an excess or a lack of nutritional elements on the floor.

on the floor. Even the presence of too much fertilization it can cause problems for the plant and cause the yellowing of its leaves.

it can cause problems for the plant and cause the yellowing of its leaves. Let’s not forget about the cold: being a sun-loving plant, a sudden drop in temperature with severe frost could be causing the problem.

How to make a new rosemary plant from a twig

If the yellowing of the leaves is limited to one part of the plant, you may want to consider prune the branches They show more suffering.

The advice, however, is to take a healthy branch and plant it in a vase to make a cutso you will have an alternative ready if the plant does not recover.

usually me best months To be successful with herb cuttings are in spring (April) and late summer (August, September).

Where to put and when to water the rosemary plant

Rosemary generally grows well in well-drained soil. sunny and warm places. At least from this point of view there are no differences between the one that is grown in the ground and the one that is put in a pot.

Precisely because it is a sun-loving plant, if you live in an area characterized by harsh winters and frequent frosts, it is better cover with a towel.

Newly planted rosemary in the ground needs water every 2-3 days in the spring period and summery. In winterhowever it will suffice wet the ground only when excessively dry and refrain from watering more in wet weather. Once grown, the plant will be drought tolerant.

The situation of the potted plant is slightly different, as it needs more frequent watering. Give the plant water when the soil is dry only to the touch on the surface.

What are the benefits of rosemary in the kitchen and beyond?

Like basil, rosemary is also used primarily to flavor dishes. However, we must not forget that this aromatic herb also has many therapeutic properties. Like purslane, an herb considered a weed but actually has many beneficial properties.

One way to exploit it at home is without a doubt to make one decoction. The rosemary infusion, for example, thanks to soothing and anti-inflammatory properties of the plant, it is also ideal for treating cold and cough symptoms. Thanks to vitamin C and phenolic acids, it is excellent for treating inflammation of the throat and respiratory tract.