The trick of the lip pencil to have a radiant mine

To look good, blush is essential. Whether in powder, iridescent or cream, it brings light, glow and a pretty pink color to our cheekbones. And yet, we found a trick on Instagram that does not require blush! So to wear a radiant face in all circumstances, we can indeed create your own blush by diverting an everyday make-up product.

Use lip liner to look good

This season, the trend is for glowing and luminous looks, as we have seen with the clean look or even the glass skin. On her Instagram account, makeup artist Shruti Bhatt unveiled the ultimate technique for looking good all year round. How ? By using a pink lip liner rather than a blush! And adding light with highlighter to bring out the cheekbones. Quickly going viral, this “blush hack” has been tested -and validated!- on Tiktok by many users. Indeed, the lip pencil has the advantage of being intense and not moving, while a touch of highlighter will make the makeup luminous. This technique, which she details in her video, warms up the complexion and make the blush last all day.

How to do this blush trick?

To achieve this healthy glowing effect, you will need a lip liner, a liquid highlighter, a brush and a makeup setting spray.

Prepare your skin with your skincare routine usual taking care to moisturize your skin, especially in winter

skincare routine Realize your complexion makeup as you are used to, with primer, foundation and concealer

complexion makeup With the lip liner draw a zigzag on your cheekbone

lip liner Drop a few drops of liquid highlighter Above

liquid highlighter Blend everything with the brush, on which you will have previously applied the fixing spray

And There you go ! A luminous blush in seconds that shines brightly.

To shop:











Hollywood flawless filter liquid highlighter, Charlotte Tilbury, €43

To shop:











Lip pencil, Huda Beauty, €19.90