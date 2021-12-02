the trick they “hide” from you – Libero Quotidiano





Maybe not everyone knows, but there is a trick to it reduce the cost of your current account. There is a prudent management method thanks to which savings are possible. This is explained by ilgiornale.it, which highlights how we must start first and foremost with an accurate analysis of the movements that characterize the deposit. The point is that through monthly or annual reporting, in fact, each customer has the opportunity to view all the operations and transactions carried out through it.





Thus it will be possible to evaluate the weight of fixed expenses, such as the monthly management fee, and that of variable expenses, for example extra commissions which are applied to cash withdrawals at the counter. It is a series of charges, especially in the long term, which have an important bearing on the actual cost of the bank account.

Once you have taken note of what are the most carried out operations in the course of a year, of course, the next step is to compare it with other offers on the market, which are better suited to the needs of the account holder “, recalls ilgiornale.it. And if you decide to change, you can start from scratch with the opening of a new deposit or resort to portability, bringing in this money and domiciliations relevant to the previous current account.





To compare the costs of each individual current account the best method is compare all the different information sheets, or to save time you can use online comparators. Following the comparative analysis, it will be possible to establish which is the best current account for any solution or circumstance. It should be remembered that, to date, online accounts are the ones that are absolutely the most convenient in terms of management costs: everything is in fact delegated to home banking.



