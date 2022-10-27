The trick to achieve Zendaya’s hairstyle that took all eyes

For lovers of collected hair, the hairstyle of Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards is the perfect alternative. And here’s how to do it.

Zendaya She has become the star of the Emmys night not only for her charisma and talent, but also for her unique beauty when choosing her complete look. From the hairstyle to the feet, is worthy of imitation. know your trick to wear the hair up.

There is no doubt that the Emmy Awards belong to the most important gala in the world of television. In the same way, it also happens for fashion lovers, since all the famous give their best to look spectacular from head to toe.

On this occasion, it has been pointed out Zendaya, the promising young woman who took all eyes. In it we have found the best inspiration to achieve the perfect hairstyle on a glamorous night.

The best look of the Emmys: Zendaya

Among the best looks of the night, Zendaya He was the one who became the absolute protagonist of the event. She was once again the winner of the Best Actress award at just 26 years old, and yet she also managed to outshine everyone with her styling.

The young woman was present with a perfect combination: a black dress with a two-piece effect that was made up of a corset-style top with ruffles at the waist and front bows, and a long skirt with volume and a train. All from the Valentino brand and inspired by the fall/winter 1987/1988 collection.

Sophisticated: Zendaya and his successful hairstyle

In addition to having all eyes on him for his successful look, Zendaya defined its proposal with an unbeatable and different beauty, inspiring all women who love collected hair to wear an original and sophisticated hairstyle.

His idea was to leave a classic collected and for this he applied his best trick: the creativity. She brought as a trend an accessory that seemed to have been forgotten: the headband. The star chose one with a wide black satin shape to match the dress.

Basically, her hair was pulled back, leaving her entire face clear, thus providing volume to the front area. The rest of her hair had loose, loose waves.

His presence at the event has made it very clear that this hairstyle is an excellent alternative to avoid falling into bows and pigtails. Thus he managed to give a new style to a classic sophisticated look. Do you dare to do it?

Remember that all the information we give you is a guide in case you have doubts. If you’re confident and comfortable with a haircut that doesn’t follow this rule, you’ve hit the mark, no prescription!