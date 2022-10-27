Entertainment

The trick to achieve Zendaya’s hairstyle that took all eyes

Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

For lovers of collected hair, the hairstyle of Zendaya at the 2022 Emmy Awards is the perfect alternative. And here’s how to do it.

Zendaya She has become the star of the Emmys night not only for her charisma and talent, but also for her unique beauty when choosing her complete look. From the hairstyle to the feet, is worthy of imitation. know your trick to wear the hair up.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James12 hours ago
0 4 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Learn about the difficult life of Mila Kunis before succeeding as an actress » DUPLOS

8 mins ago

Khloé Kardashian will have sole custody of her baby boy?

10 mins ago

Grey’s Anatomy: The true inspiration that Shonda Rhimes had to create the series

19 mins ago

Met Gala 2022: Nicki Minaj on the verge of the accident of…

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button