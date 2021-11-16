Tech

The trick to add someone on WhatsApp by taking a photo, without a number

It is always said that to add someone on WhatsApp you must necessarily have their phone number … well this is not really true, there is another method that is not very well known but equally effective which involves the use of your camera.

This trick requires you to meet the contact you would like to add to your chats live. You can also not talk to each other, the only thing you have to do is know the QR code, which WhatsApp binds to each account.

Basically, by photographing someone’s personal code, it will automatically be added to your address book. However, a precise method must be followed, here is which one:

Open WhatsApp and go to “New chat”. At this point you will see the Add contact category, with the QR code symbol drawn next to it. If you press on this function, the camera will automatically open and you can point it at the code of the person you want to add. At that point you just have to click on Add to contacts. Done.

