The trick to add someone you don’t have a number on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is not a social network, even if it has many similar characteristics. It is certainly one of the platforms we use the most, where we exchange photos and videos, where we can get to know anyone by presenting ourselves with a profile and a status. But it’s not really a social in the sense that you can’t add anyone, in fact you only add contacts via their phone number.

Are there other ways to enrich your knowledge column? In reality there is another way and it does not involve the use of the telephone number. Something absolutely new for this app. What you need to do is use your camera and QR code.

WarchiGetty Images

Maybe you didn’t know it but every WhatsApp profile is linked to a code called QR code (you have surely seen it around, they are those black and white squares that usually connect you to a link if photographed with the appropriate tool).

Just go to the application options, click on the three dots at the top right, click on the QR code logo and your code will open. You can show this image or ask someone to show it to you to access their account directly and add it, or send it as if it were a link in a group or chat.

