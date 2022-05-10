the trick to avoid the effect of droopy eyelids

Eyeliner is one of the favorite beauty products of thousands of women around the world. Versatile and timeless, thanks to this article you can get beauty looks impact, such as cat eyes for a super defined look or graphic eyeliner in the purest style euphoriaa series that has created a trend in the sector.

However, one of the problems that many girls have, especially those with drooping eyelids, is that they do not achieve a perfect eyeliner, with uneven or inaccurate corners. A problem that has a solution with the new fashion beauty that began last year and that has been consolidated this 2022.





This is the inverted eyeliner, a trick that works especially well for women with drooping eyelids, although it is suitable for all types of eyes. A technique that is ideal for rejuvenating the look and with which an immediate lifting effect is obtained. In addition, it is very simple to do and helps to hide the tired look.

One of the first firms to advance the trend was Dior, which at its Paris Fashion Week show in January opted for a reverse eyeliner in striking white, a shade that instantly brightened the look.

Dior Beauty inverted eyeliner Instagram @diorbeauty

As its name indicates, the reverse eyeliner consists of outlining the lower lashes – some people also paint the water line – and extending the line towards the outside of the eye and, immediately afterwards, towards the final part of the lashes. eyebrows to get that lifting effect.





A technique that can be done in different shades, from the classic black for a sophisticated result to one in shades of brown to complete a casual look. Likewise, style prescribers such as Chiara Ferragni dare with much more striking colors such as yellow.





Experts recommend using a gel eyeliner to better spread the product and reach the lash line well. Unlike the usual eyeliner, in this case it is not necessary to close the eye to draw the line well. Simply follow the natural shape of the lower eyelid and when you reach the corner, extend the line upwards to lift your eyes.





Queen Letizia, Zendaya or Rihanna are other familiar faces that have dared with this versatile technique that promises to star in several of the beauty looks of the famous this summer.