The trick to block someone on Whatsapp without them noticing

Block on WhatsApp people who annoy us in some way is a very useful gesture but undoubtedly a bit extreme. It is a act of clear hostility, in front of which not everyone reacts in the best way. On the other hand, let’s face it frankly, knowing that you have been blocked is certainly not a pleasant situation. It is for this reason that we have found one alternative way to block someone on the famous Mark Zuckerberg messaging service without him noticing…

The method is actually very simple and corresponds to a kind of social sedative provided by WhatsApp itself: the tool of deactivation of notifications. To silence unwanted contact, therefore, all you have to do is click on the related chat and then, from the options or from the home, choose to silence it by deactivating the notifications.

The method is not really orthodox and not even definitive, but it is a solution that, at least in the short term, is absolutely effective. First of all why the contact in question will never realize that he has been ‘silenced’, but will continue to see your chat, status and profile picture as normal. He can even write us all the messages he wants and send us all the contents that go through his head, but our smartphone will not report anything to us. We will be able to read what he has written or listen to his audio only if and when we want.

The same solution also applies to groups: by silencing them, we can avoid boring and continuous notifications without abandoning them.

Practically, by doing so, unwanted contacts and groups will be temporarily put aside, in a sort of limbo from which it is up to us to decide how and when to get them out. A solution which is not as definitive as a block, but which definitely can give us a few more moments of relaxation, especially when the abundance of notifications becomes particularly nagging.