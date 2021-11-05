The trick to block someone on WhatsApp without them noticing

People are annoying, I think we can all agree on this point. Also, since social media and messaging platforms have existed, people have much more means to be annoying and boring. The problem is that we live with people every day and we cannot always afford to totally exclude them from our life.

The WhatsApp block tool for example is a bit extreme and can be interpreted as a sign of open warfare, when our message would like to be a little more subtle, like: I have nothing against you, but please, leave me. a little in peace.

ChesnotGetty Images

In these cases there is a middle ground, a trick that allows you to cool relations with someone without necessarily erasing them from the face of the Earth. The tool is already built into WhatsApp and is the option that allows you to mute a chat.

This way the contact in question will be free to do what he wants, but you will not be haunted by notifications or pestered by all his requests. It will simply crystallize into a bubble (aka your chat) and you can unfreeze it when you want. At least you will live your days better.

