The trick to check WhatsApp without opening WhatsApp

As you well know, when you log in to WhatsApp, our presence is signaled through various traces. The other contacts can read from what time to what time we were online, the ticks indicate what we have read and what we have not read. In short, it is as if they were shining a light on us, and for those who want a little privacy it becomes heavy.

However, there is a trick that allows us to control WhatsApp without opening the application, a very simple trick to look at the notifications and know who is online and who is not, while remaining hidden.

Hinterhaus ProductionsGetty Images

What you need to do is use what is called a “widget” and that we all have on our phones. Press and hold in a free space on the screen of your smartphone, options will come out, including the one relating to the Widget. You are asked to choose an app to put on the screen and of course you will select WhatsApp.

At that point you will be updated of every notification and messages that arrive, with the possibility of reading a preview. You can read up to 6 notifications at the same time, without missing anything that happens on the platform. Of course without ever opening WhatsApp.

