The trick to “emptying” your bill. What to do now

In 2022, increases in bills electricity and gas could cost between 500 and 700 euros more per year for Italian families. The estimates are from the consumer association Codacons and the Regulatory Authority for energy, networks and the environment (Arera). This is an unprecedented sting that will bring thousands of taxpayers to their knees. To cope with price increases, it is therefore essential to review one’s own behavior on the subject of consumption, to prevent costs from rising dramatically. Here, then, are some practical tips to save on electricity and gas.

Smart use of household appliances

The first useful tip concerns the use of home appliances which must be done in a thrifty and cunning way. First of all, washing machines, dishwashers and other electrical appliances must be used in the time slots with the lowest cost of electricity, therefore in the evening and at night and on weekends. Electronic instruments should never be left in power after they have been charged; it is a waste that can cost up to 56 euros a year. Both the dishwasher and the washing machine have eco programs, at a lower temperature, which can help save more money. It is also important to choose the right model of household appliances, those that guarantee a lower consumption of electricity.

The use of household appliances always in operation

The fridgeunlike other appliances, it never turns off, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be used in the right way. The advice is not to keep the temperature too low; the ideal is to keep it at six degrees. Then, it must be cleaned frequently and not loaded with hot food.

The other appliances used in the house

Another potentially very expensive device is the conditioner, which should be used only when needed and not by increasing or decreasing the temperatures too much. In this way, you can save up to 50 euros per year. Even vacuum cleaners and televisions should be used sparingly and, above all, should not be kept inside stand by when we don’t need them. Some poor and superficial habits can cost you dearly taxpayers. Leaving the lights on even when you are not in the room, do not unplug the chargers, use non-energy bulbs are all habits that increase the electricity bill. This is why more attention is needed.

How to save on your gas bill

As for the consumption of gasInstead, especially in the kitchen, the type of cooking of food must be varied. To make a cup of tea, as the newspaper suggests The messenger, it is better to use the microwave oven than the flame; in this way savings are ensured. Finally, cooking times must be reduced and used pressure cookers can lend a big hand.