The trick to enter WhatsApp without anyone noticing

We have already talked about the fact that entering WhatsApp is a very discreet operation. There are many traces that the application puts in place, including the infamous “last login”. Everyone will know what time you were online and for those who care about their privacy it is not very nice.

The method to overcome this excessive control is by now known: you go to the options and deactivate the option concerning the reading of the last access. However, there is a big contraindication if you follow this path, which is that you will no longer be able to know the timetables of others.

miniseriesGetty Images

You may not know it, but there is another lesser known trick that you can use, just as simple and straightforward, but perhaps even more effective.

Before entering the app you need to disconnect from all connections, therefore from Wi-Fi and data. Secondly, enter WhatsApp and read everything that has come to you up to that moment. The app will not track your login and once you log out and reactivate the connections, the old “last login” will remain marked.

It will be like a superpower to stop time, you can do what you want and nobody will know.

