the trick to evading controls

Check a trick on WhatsApp to remove the blue ticks. Let’s see how to activate the trick that allows you to evade the controls.

Whatsapp it is still the world’s leading instant messaging service today. The application of Menlo Park during this year it has been renewed several times, with new functions and aesthetic features. A big problem, however, remains the defense of privacy. In fact, even today there are millions of users who despise the ‘Blue ticks‘, that is the verification of the reading of the message. But there is a way to get rid of these ticks.

In fact, to completely eliminate the blue ticks you will have to go up Settings and then on Chat And ‘Disable Read Confirmation‘. The only difference between iOS and Android only the mode of access to the settings remains. In fact, while on Android we find them at the top right, on the iPhone we will find the access at the bottom right. We remind you that the confirmation of reading, in this way, will not be displayed either for the messages sent or for those received.

WhatsApp, now you can customize the stickers in the app: great news is coming

Whatsapp it is certainly the most famous messaging application in the world. Indeed they are over 2 billion users active within the service of Half. Soon a new update will revolutionize the app and allow users more customization. I am coming to WhatsApp him personalized stickers. In fact, to date the “stickers” to be used in chat had to be made through the use of other apps, but soon this one function will become internal.

This means that users will soon be able to create and edit stickers within the application itself. You can then add a writing or another sticker until the image is cut or a emoji. Thus the app is strengthening its leadership position within the social giant Half. At the moment the update is only available for web version. But soon Meta will also add it for iOS and Android smartphones.